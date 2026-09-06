Chiefs Trade Pitch Clears Path for R Mason Thomas by Flipping Former 1st-Rounder

The Kansas City Chiefs appear to have a budding star in R Mason Thomas, which may necessitate a trade to open up the requisite opportunities for the rookie pass-rusher on the team’s new-look defense.

Defensive end and former first-round pick Felix Anudike-Uzomah (2023) missed all of last season with a hamstring injury that required surgery to mend. Even before that, he was not producing at a level anywhere near commensurate with his draft position, tallying just eight tackles for loss and three sacks over his first two seasons.

The Chiefs chose this spring not to exercise the fifth-year option on Anudike-Uzomah’s deal for the 2027 campaign, which indicates the team is preparing to move on from the DE after the year is through, as does the drafting of Thomas as a likely replacement.

Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report authored a trade suggestion on Sunday, September 4 that would flip Anudike-Uzomah from Kansas City to the Cleveland Browns.

“The Browns shouldn’t be taking too big of a swing here. There’s still money invested in [Alex] Wright and they’ll have to hope he can come back from a devastating injury next season,” Ballentine wrote. “The other tactic would be targeting a former first-round pick on the final year of his deal. Felix Anudike-Uzomah hasn’t broken out in Kansas City and … a change of scenery could help.”

Browns Need Depth at Defensive End After Myles Garrett Trade, Alex Wright Injury

Cleveland is not necessarily in position to make any blockbuster trades ahead of the NFL’s mid-season deadline, though Anudike-Uzomah offers an upside fringe play that might make sense after significant losses along the defensive line.

Cleveland entered the offseason with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett and Alex Wright as the top two defensive ends on the depth chart. Since then, however, the Browns have traded Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams and Wright is out for the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon in August.

Jared Verse came back, along with three future draft picks, in the Garrett deal and will start on one side of the line. The team has listed Isaiah McGuire, a reserve with 37 appearances (12 starts) as the other starter, heading into his fourth professional season.

Anudike-Uzomah could challenge McGuire for a starting role, or at least a contributing one, and may be available for a Day 3 draft asset, which would allow the Chiefs to get something back in return for the former first-rounder before he walks next offseason for nothing.