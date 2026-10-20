Former Chiefs Starting QB Could Help Eagles Replace Jalen Hurts

A Kansas City Chiefs quarterback who filled in for Patrick Mahomes could once again find himself replacing an injured star.

Journeyman Gardner Minshew has been named as a top trade candidate in the weeks before the NFL deadline, with the struggling Arizona Cardinals looking to sell off assets. That could create an opportunity for the Philadelphia Eagles, who will need some help after Jalen Hurts was ruled out for the season with blood clots in his lungs.

New Opportunity for Gardner Minshew

Minshew was pushed into action last season after Mahomes suffered a season-ending knee injury, though his tenure was short-lived. Minshew completed 6-of-13 passes for 37 yards with one interception and no touchdowns before he suffered a season-ending injury of his own.

Minshew could have another chance this year, with CBS Sports reporter Carter Bahns predicting the Cardinals could use him as trade bait.

“With one in-season trade already complete, the Cardinals have established themselves as sellers,” Bahns wrote. “Other teams will likely call to see just how many players they are willing to part with, as the team seems destined for a last-place finish in the NFC West and is liquidating pieces that do not fit into first-year coach Mike LaFleur’s system.”

Bahns suggested the Cardinals might want a look at a promising young quarterback, which would make Minshew redundant.

“And with the potential for the Cardinals to activate Carson Beck as their backup quarterback, the likelihood of them keeping Minshew around as a No. 3 option decreases,” Bahns wrote.

Eagles Could Call on Former Chiefs QB for Help

The Eagles will likely need more depth after losing Hurts to what is expected to be a season-ending setback. The Eagles quarterback was initially diagnosed with a blood clot after taking a cleat to his calf area in an October 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams, but an examination later found clots in his lungs as well.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he trusts the team’s medical staff to care for Hurts, who is expected to make a full recovery.

“I’m not a medical expert,” Sirianni said, via The Associated Press. “I lean on our guys in all those situations. I’m a football coach. I lean on our medical experts in every situation. I have full trust and full faith in them. It’s not just me that has major care for our players. It’s them, as well.”

Though the Eagles turned to Tanner McKee in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, they will likely need more help.

Minshew has plenty of NFL experience, including a two-year stint with the Eagles in 2021 and 2022 where he appeared in nine games with four starts. He has 47 starts across a seven-year career, completing 63.1% of his passes for 11,987 yards with 68 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.