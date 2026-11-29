The controversy surrounding Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice’s overturned catch is lasting longer than Thanksgiving leftovers.

Rice had a fourth-quarter catch overturned in his team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, a potentially game-turning play that sparked controversy among fans who believed that Rice held onto the ball.

The controversy was renewed late on Sunday when replay officials upheld a touchdown catch for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaugh Vele that appeared similar to Rice’s catch.

Fans Question NFL Over Apparent Inconsistencies

Vele hauled in a catch in the endzone late in the fourth quarter, with the ball making contact with the ground as he fell. The play was reviewed and upheld, the opposite result from Rice’s drop on Thursday.

Kansas City Star columnist Sam McDowell shared a video of Vele’s touchdown, questioning why it was upheld on review after Rice’s catch had been overturned.

“I don’t get it. There’s just no consistency in these calls from N.Y.,” McDowell wrote in a post on X.

Not everyone found the discrepancy so controversial. Chris Trapasso, a reporter with SB Nation covering the Bills, said there were clear differences between Rice’s incompletion and Vele’s catch.

“Ball hitting the ground doesn’t automatically make it incomplete,” Trapasso wrote in a post on X. ‘The difference between this and Rice non-catch: The ball didn’t move here — Vele maintained firm grasp as ball touched the turf. When Rice hit the turf, the ball moved out of his grasp slightly and hit the ground”

NFL Could Revisit Catch Rule

The NFL could be back to revisit the catch rule this offseason, ESPN insider Adam Schefter shared. Schefter noted that replay officials are supposed to have clear and obvious evidence to overturn a call, and some around the league aren’t sure that benchmark was reached to overturn Rice’s catch.

“As one source asked this weekend: Was there clear and obvious evidence that Rice did not hold on to the pass, enough to overturn the on-field call?” Schefter wrote. “With Washington, the on-field call was that the pass was incomplete. Whether someone agreed or disagreed with the call, officials and the NFL stayed with the on-field call in Jaguars-Giants and ruled it incomplete.”