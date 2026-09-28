Former Chiefs Teammate Makes Bold Prediction About Travis Kelce’s NFL Future After Dolphins Win

Travis Kelce caught only two passes in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 24-10 win over the Miami Dolphins, but he made both count.

The 36-year-old tight end finished with 59 receiving yards and a touchdown as Kansas City improved to 3-0. His performance also caught the attention of former Chiefs wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, who made a big prediction about what could be ahead for Kelce.

“Kelce gonna have 1200 yards!! Run game opens his game up so much. Gonna have to play another year at this rate!!” Dieter wrote on X.

Dieter spent five years in the Chiefs organization from 2017 until his retirement in June 2022. He moved between the practice squad and active roster during his time in Kansas City and won a Super Bowl ring alongside Kelce and Patrick Mahomes.

Now, Dieter believes Kelce could be headed for another big season — and potentially another year in the NFL.

Travis Kelce Makes His 2 Catches Count Against Dolphins

Kelce wasted no time making an impact against Miami.

On Kansas City’s first offensive play, Mahomes connected with Kelce for a 48-yard catch and run. Kelce found space after the catch and immediately put the Chiefs in position to start their offense with a big play.

Kelce then resurfaced when Kansas City needed him late.

The Chiefs held a 17-10 lead with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Mahomes found Kelce for an 11-yard touchdown. The score gave Kansas City a two-touchdown advantage and helped secure its third win of the season.

“Travis making the play. He caught the first pass and the last pass,” Mahomes said, according to Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports. “Battling through when his number was called.”

Kelce’s two catches quickly generated reaction from fans on social media.

“Did Kelce hop into a time machine and go back to 2022?” one fan wrote.

“Kelce and Mahomes’ chemistry on plays out of structure is unmatched,” another added.

A third asked, “How’d this guy randomly turn into 26 year old Kelce again?”

Another fan wrote, “I’m in awe man, how is he ALWAYS open???”

Travis Kelce Supports Taylor Swift From Miami After Chiefs Win

Kelce also showed support for Taylor Swift while the couple spent the weekend on opposite sides of the country.

Kelce remained in Miami for the Chiefs’ Week 3 matchup, while Swift traveled to Los Angeles for the 2026 Video Music Awards.

Although Kelce couldn’t attend the ceremony, he showed his support on social media. He liked a Billboard post featuring Swift arriving at the event and a “Good Morning America” post showing footage of her on the teal carpet.

Swift attended the ceremony in a Tamara Ralph couture dress and Le Silla metallic silver sandals. She was also set to receive the inaugural Artist Director Honor, an award recognizing artists whose behind-the-camera work has helped expand music videos and visual storytelling.

The singer also premiered the music video for “Patient Zero” during the event. The video features Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell.