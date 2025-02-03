Chiefs Predicted to Replace Carson Wentz With Former Top 3 QB Draft Talent

The Kansas City Chiefs have had a revolving door at backup quarterback since Chad Henne retired, and while they’d probably prefer to retain Carson Wentz in 2025, most think the veteran signal-caller will end up leaving for an opportunity where he can still compete for a starting job.

After all, several teams will likely be in the market for a bridge QB this spring, and Wentz will hit the open market as an unrestricted free agent once again ahead of his age-33 campaign.

So, if Wentz skips town, how might Kansas City replace him?

On January 28, CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin predicted that the Chiefs would buy low on former first-round quarterback Zach Wilson — who spent the 2024 season learning under Sean Payton in Denver.

“Kansas City has cycled through veteran No. 2s behind Patrick Mahomes,” Benjamin noted, reasoning: “Wilson once drew lofty comparisons to Mahomes’ backyard play style. The ex-[New York] Jets flop could make for an Andy Reid project.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Has Spoken Highly of BYU Alum Zach Wilson in the Past

It’s not the first time that the 2021 No. 2 overall pick has been connected to KC. This is partly due to Reid and Wilson both being BYU alums, and the other tie is something Benjamin talked about above.

The Chiefs have a knack for fixing quarterbacks, and Wilson was once compared to Mahomes as a prospect who displayed similar arm talent.

Now, clearly, Wilson has never put things together on the field at the professional level. But he didn’t have Reid and his coaching staff teaching him in New York either.

The Chiefs HC spoke very highly of Wilson after the youngster went toe-to-toe with Mahomes on Sunday Night Football in October of 2023, expressing that he was “on fire” and that he was “proud of him for [playing like] that” on national television.

Later in the postgame Q&A, Reid said the following on Wilson: “Well, we know he’s a good athlete, he’s got a big arm — so listen, we know that he’s got the talent. He’s a young guy, and it’s hard to have patience in New York, I know that.”

At age 26 in August, there’s a solid chance that Reid and general manager Brett Veach would be willing to at least take a stab at developing Wilson, so long as the price is right.

Although, in all honesty, this QB2 move would probably be much more likely if Wilson’s able to win the job from a veteran challenger at training camp — since KC tends to favor experienced players like Wentz for their backup quarterback role.

Chiefs QB Carson Wentz Predicted to Sign With Steelers

Benjamin did predict Wentz’s eventual landing spot during the same free agency article, and he saw the Pittsburgh Steelers as a strong fit for the veteran.

“Assuming only one of [Justin] Fields or [Russell] Wilson returns, Pittsburgh will be in the market for a new backup,” the CBS Sports analyst wrote. “Wentz, who began his NFL career in Pennsylvania, could offer Steel City size, grit and experience.”

This type of opportunity would also give Wentz more of a real shot to steal snaps from either Fields or Russell Wilson, given both have shown less consistency and durability than Mahomes. And one would think that’s what Wentz is looking for after a year on the pine.

Don’t get me wrong, Wentz’s time in Kansas City was likely helpful and productive as he attempts to remodel his image around the league — and he may even take home another Super Bowl ring for his troubles — but at the end of the day, former MVP finalists want to play.

Expect Wentz to try and springboard his time in KC into a starting competition in 2025.