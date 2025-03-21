Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Sign Ex-Packers CB & Former Fourth-Round Talent: Report

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chiefs sign former Packers cornerback Robert Rochell.
Getty
The Kansas City Chiefs signed former Green Bay Packers cornerback Robert Rochell in NFL free agency.

The Kansas City Chiefs added to their secondary depth on March 21, as ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the following signing on Friday evening.

“Free-agent CB Robert Rochell, who spent last season with the [Green Bay] Packers, reached agreement on a one-year deal with the Chiefs, per @UniSportsMgmt CEO Kevin Conner,” Schefter relayed on X.

Rochell was also a member of the Los Angeles Rams for two seasons from 2021 (his draft year) through 2022, winning a Super Bowl with LAR.

He was originally a fourth-round selection of Los Angeles, starting 5 games for the Rams as a rookie and appearing in 28 outings over his two-year tenure. Rochell contributed 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery and 4 pass defenses before LAR moved on.

With the Packers, Rochell only really appeared on special teams outside of one defensive snap. He suited up for 23 games with Green Bay as a special teamer (including playoffs), earning a solid 70.1 grade on Pro Football Focus in 2023 and then a poor 43.9 mark in 2024.

Rochell will compete for a spot on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster throughout organized team activities (OTAs), minicamp and training camp — if he makes it that far. According to PFF, he typically guarded the perimeter as a true cornerback when playing defense, although he did spend 18 snaps aligned inside the “box” with just 2 snaps as a slot CB.

Chiefs CB Signing Robert Rochell Will Likely Battle Fellow Ex-NFL Draft Picks Darius Rush & Eric Scott Jr. for Depth/ST Role

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has a type, and it’s ex-NFL draft picks that flamed out with other organizations. Rochell is just the latest on a long list, and that list already included two current Kansas City cornerbacks before this March 21 addition.

On the KC 90-man roster already are Darius Rush (a former fifth-round pick) and Eric Scott Jr. (a former sixth-round pick). Each were initially claimed off waivers by the Chiefs, although they ended up losing Rush for a bit before reuniting with him later on.

This summer, it would make sense if Rochell, Rush and Scott competed for one depth/special teams role — assuming there is one to be had.

You never know what injuries will occur later on, but as of now, Kansas City has five cornerbacks that should be locks to make the roster. Those players are Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, newcomer Kristian Fulton, Joshua Williams and Nazeeh Johnson.

Johnson’s spot would be the most up-for-grabs, of the five.

The Chiefs also have safety/nickel hybrids Chamarri Conner and Christian Roland-Wallace, so they’re well-stocked in the secondary already. That doesn’t mean Rochell or one of the other reserves cannot impress enough to steal a job, but they’ll certainly be hard-pressed to do so.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Kristian Fulton's headshot K. Fulton
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Blake Lynch's headshot B. Lynch
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Gardner Minshew's headshot G. Minshew
Elijah Mitchell's headshot E. Mitchell
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Robert Tonyan's headshot R. Tonyan
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy
Bailey Zappe's headshot B. Zappe

Comments

Chiefs Sign Ex-Packers CB & Former Fourth-Round Talent: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x