Chiefs Rival ‘Could Take Advantage’ & Steal 60-Game Starter From KC

The Kansas City Chiefs have several big-name free agents that are set to hit the open market in 2025, and the expectation is that they’ll be forced to lose one or two of them — if not more.

When looking at the list of impending free agents, linebacker Nick Bolton profiles as a player that KC could let walk due to overall wear and tear and positional depth and value. Bleacher Report analyst Alex Ballentine agreed on December 30, floating Bolton as a fit with the division rival Denver Broncos.

“The Denver Broncos defense has been a pleasant surprise this season. However, there are still a few positions that could stand an upgrade, and linebacker is on the list,” Ballentine wrote.

Reasoning: “The Chiefs are going to be forced to make some tough decisions with both Nick Bolton and Trey Smith headed to free agency. The Broncos could take advantage by signing one of their division rival’s best young talents on defense.”

As for the fit in Denver, Ballentine pointed to the fact that “Bolton excels in coverage and is a respectable run defender.” He concluded that “[Bolton’s] experience on some championship-level teams could help the Broncos take the next step.”

Bolton has started 60-plus games for the Chiefs since joining the organization as a second-round draft pick in 2021. He’s recorded 100-plus tackles in every year except for his injury-riddled 2023 campaign (8 appearances), with 180 total tackles being his career-high in 2022.

Bolton is also a well-rounded defender that has achieved 4 career interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 5.0 sacks, 16 pass defenses and 35 tackles for a loss (including playoffs).

Chiefs Have Not Typically Paid Linebackers Under Current GM Brett Veach

Bolton only carries a cap hit that’s just over $3.51 million in 2024. His base salary is a very affordable $2.991 million.

Having said that, Over the Cap lists his 2024 “valuation” at $10.164 million, and it’s hard to see the Chiefs shelling out that much money for a linebacker — despite the MIKE-backer’s age and importance as the quarterback of the defense.

Per Over the Cap, Kansas City’s highest-paid linebacker is Drue Tranquill at $6.33 million per year. The remainder of the position group is made up of recent draft picks (like Bolton) and UDFAs, and the coaching staff has seemingly developed a great pipeline in this area in recent years.

Historically, general manager Brett Veach does not pay linebackers big money either.

Tranquill’s return was a bit of an aberration, but some believe the Chiefs locked up the veteran at an affordable rate in part because they knew Bolton could price out elsewhere the following offseason. Around the league, the top NFL middle linebackers are making anywhere from $10 to $20 million per year, although only three ILBs currently have an annual salary that exceeds $15 million.

It’s unclear where exactly Bolton will fall in salary-wise, but he’s expected to make a lot more than Tranquill. Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane and Cam Jones would presumably be set up for extra work in 2025 if Bolton leaves this spring.

Chiefs Suggestion Replaces Nick Bolton With Colts LB E.J. Speed

Ballentine did offer a replacement suggestion within the same Bleacher Report article. That player was Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed.

“The Chiefs should be prepared to move on without Nick Bolton next season,” Ballentine explained. Reiterating: “Maybe they are able to re-sign him, but they are already shelling out cash for multiple stars and Trey Smith is a pending free agent.”

Likening the Bolton situation to last offseason, Ballentine also noted that although he is “talented,” Bolton is not “more valuable” than cornerback L’Jarius Sneed — who Veach traded away in 2024.

While acknowledging that KC could once again use the draft to fill the void at linebacker, he also highlighted Speed as a “cheap veteran linebacker who could be a fallback plan.”

Speed began his NFL career as a backup and core special teamer with the Colts, but he finally transitioned into a starting role in 2023. Over the past two years he’s held that role, performing well with 100-plus tackles in each season.

The big difference between Bolton and Speed — besides the championship track record and experience — is age. The Chiefs free agent turns 25 in March, while Speed will already be 30 years old come June of 2025.