George Karlaftis Has Accomplished Feat no Other Pass Rusher Has in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing well defensively in 2026.

They are surrendering the second-fewest points per game in the NFL at just 16.6. The Chiefs’ defense is tied for the third-most forced turnovers in the league with nine, and ranks sixth against the run — allowing just 88.8 rushing yards per game.

Kansas City Chiefs DE George Karlaftis Is Only Player With Double-Digit Pressures in Two Separate Games This Season

The one area Kansas City’s defense has lacked in this season has been sacks, tied for the second-fewest in the league with eight. However, after not recording a single one in three straight games, it posted four sacks against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6.

Even though the Chiefs haven’t recorded many sacks overall, they have done a good job at applying pressure to opposing quarterbacks. According to SumerSports, defensive end George Karlaftis is the only player in the NFL with double-digit pressures in two separate games this season.

In Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders, Karlaftis recorded 11 QB pressures. Against the Chargers on Sunday, he posted 10 QB pressures. Karlaftis also got his first sack of the season, as well as six total tackles and two passes defensed.

George Karlaftis Is Quietly Having Stellar Year

It’s easy for a pass rusher to fly under the radar when they aren’t posting gaudy sack numbers, but Karlaftis is affecting opposing QBs as well as any other in the league. So far in 2026 Karlaftis leads all Chiefs defensive linemen in snaps played with 289, and has also played 22 on special teams.

Karlaftis was selected by the Chiefs with the 30th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was stellar during his first two years in the NFL, racking up 16.6 sacks and 80 total tackles. Unfortunately, his sack production reduced over his next two seasons to 14.

It was revealed during the offseason that Karlaftis played the second half of 2025 with a broken right hand. That definitely had an impact on his game, as he recorded just one of his six sacks on the season after breaking his hand. Now healthy, Karlaftis is reminding everyone just how disruptive he can be.