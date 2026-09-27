Chiefs Veteran Has Career First in Win Over Dolphins

The Kansas City Chiefs moved to 3-0 on the season with their 24-10 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Kansas City jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead on the opening drive of the game, but the Dolphins kept in uncomfortably close until late in the fourth quarter. The game was finally sealed thanks to a career first by a five-year Chiefs veteran.

Kansas City Chiefs DE George Karlaftis Snags 1st Career Interception in Win Over Dolphins

After the Chiefs took a 24-10 with just over three minutes left in the game, Miami was desperately trying to answer with a quick score. On a fourth-and-one situation with the the game on the line, defensive tackle Chris Jones batted quarterback Malik Willis’ pass high up into the air, and it was intercepted by defensive end George Karlaftis.

That is the first and only interception of Karlaftis’ five-year NFL career. He also recorded a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit on the afternoon. Karlaftis’ interception was one of two turnovers forced by the Chiefs’ defense, the other being a forced fumble cause by cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who also recovered it.

Karlaftis still hasn’t gotten a sack on the 2026 season, but is consistently getting pressure and playing the run well. Kansas City’s defense as a whole is struggling to get to opposing quarterbacks, as it hasn’t recorded a sack in either of the last two games. That is going to need to change when the Chiefs begin playing upper echelon teams.

Chiefs Defense Is Still Working out Some Kinks

Kansas City’s defense got off to a dominant start in Week 1, limiting the Denver Broncos‘ offense to 176 yards of total offense while recording four sacks and two turnovers. However, in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, the Chiefs allowed 329 yards of total offense and was unable to log a single sack.

It isn’t uncommon for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s units to start slow but finish the season strong. That’s what he’ll be striving for again this season, as the Chiefs have numerous rookies and second-year players in key roles on their defense. Spagnuolo admitted as much this past week.

“We’re probably not as good as we were in the first week, and hopefully not as bad as we were in the second,” Spagnuolo said. “Somewhere in the middle.”