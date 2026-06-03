Key Chiefs Starter Underwent Surgery in Middle of 2025 Season

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis has been under the microscope a bit as of late.

Karlaftis was selected by Kansas City with the 30th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was stellar during his first two years in the NFL, racking up 16.6 sacks and 80 total tackles. Unfortunately, his sack production reduced over his next two seasons to 14.

Kansas City Chiefs DE George Karlaftis Revealed to Have Underwent Hand Surgery in Middle of 2025 Season

While speaking to the media following Wednesday’s OTA practice, defensive line coach Joe Cullen revealed that Karlaftis underwent a surgical procedure on his right hand during last season’s bye week.

“One of the things, and George didn’t say anything, but he broke his hand,” Cullen said. “He had a broken hand and didn’t miss a game. He had to have surgery during the bye week. And that was his power hand, he likes to use his right hand with power. He’s now healthy and he’s exciting going into his fifth year. He knows the defense like the back of his hand. He knows Spags’ (defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo) defense and our defense well. I’m excited for him to have a great year.”

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The Chiefs have their bye in Week 10 of last season. That means Karlaftis played his final seven games of the year following his surgical procedure. He was inactive for the final game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Karlaftis recorded just one of his six sacks on the year during that span. That shows that he was clearly limited after the surgery and wasn’t able to play with as much power, which is the basis of his pass rushing attack.

Karlaftis should be fully healed by now and prepared to have a bounce back 2026 season. Still just 25 years old, the best could be yet to come. Karlaftis recently restructured his contract, giving the Chiefs an extra $9.685 million in salary cap space.

Joe Cullen excited for new DL Khyiris Tonga, Peter Woods

Another reason to believe Karlaftis will have a better year in 2026 is because of the new additions of Tonga and Woods. Cullen went on to express how excited he is for them to now be in the mix, which should open things up for Karlaftis and Chris Jones.

“When you look at Tonga and what he’s done in his career, and Peter Woods — those are big guys,” Cullen said. “Not just guys who can stop the run, but they’re explosive off the snap. They have power, they’re explosive, and they have great motors.”

Tonga is a five-year NFL veteran, most recently spending the 2025 season with the New England Patriots. It was a solid year for Tonga, recording 24 total tackles, four quarterback pressures, and two passes defended in 14 games played. He ranked 38th out of 134 qualifying defensive lineman with a 67.2 grade from Pro Football Focus.

The Chiefs selected Woods with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He played in 35 games during his three-year collegiate career at Clemson. He broke out in 2024, recording three sacks, 28 total tackles (8.5 for loss), and one forced fumble. In 2025 he posted 30 total tackles (3.5 for loss) and two sacks.