Chiefs Quietly Agree to $9.7 Million Move Ahead of Anticipated Signings

The Kansas City Chiefs made an important financial move amid OTAs, and the news was revealed on May 27 as veteran defensive end George Karlaftis agreed to restructure his contract.

Spotrac co-founder Michael Ginnitti was among the first to report this news on X. He relayed that “the Chiefs converted $9.685M of George Karlaftis’ salary into [a] signing bonus, creating $7.7M of 2026 space.”

Ginnitti also added that “KC now carries an estimated $13M of Top 51 cap space into June.”

Of course, the $9.7 million salary conversion is not random or coincidental. The Chiefs have agreed to this move with two anticipated signings in mind.

Upon freeing up an additional $7.7 million in cap space, Kansas City will have enough room to officially get 2026 first-round draft picks Mansoor Delane and Peter Woods under contract. Yahoo Sports writer Jared Sapp broke down the anticipated signing figures after the Karlaftis news.

Chiefs’ George Karlaftis Contract News Will Help Kansas City Sign Mansoor Delane & Peter Woods

Per Sapp, “after signing their other five rookies, we estimated the Chiefs to only be $5.5 million under the [NFL cap] limit. That would barely be room to take on Woods’ estimated $3.3 million 2026 cap charge.”

“Delane’s estimated first-year cost alone is $7.6 million,” according to Sapp, which signaled that a cap-saving move was coming.

Clearly, KC general manager Brett Veach chose Karlaftis for that purpose, rather than someone like superstar defensive lineman Chris Jones.

When you restructure a contract, you’re also kicking that cap hit down the road into future years. Better to do that with the 25-year-old Karlaftis than the soon-to-be 32-year-old Jones.

As for the Chiefs, Sapp estimates that the front office “should have about $4.4 million in cap space left after signing Mansoor Delane and Peter Woods” to their rookie deals.

Peter Woods Was a Respected NFL Draft Expert’s No. 1 Ranked Prospect Before the 2025 Season

Speaking of Woods and Delane, the pair of defensive prospects has great potential. Delane was the top-ranked cornerback prospect heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, so his ceiling is well-known, but fans may not realize how highly thought of Woods was heading into 2025.

On May 26, The Athletic’s respected NFL draft expert Dane Brugler reminded fans that Woods was his No. 1-ranked 2026 prospect heading into the 2025 season.

Now, you can look at this piece of information in one of two ways. Brugler didn’t shy away from the negative reaction — Woods didn’t live up to expectations.

“This didn’t age well,” Brugler began his excerpt while revisiting his initial 2026 big board from the summer of 2025.

“Based on exciting flashes in his 2024 season, Woods was trending toward becoming a top-five pick, which was my opinion and shared by many around the NFL,” the draft expert explained. “Unfortunately, Woods not only fell short of those expectations in 2025, but he also appeared to regress. That he still ended up a first-round pick speaks to his raw talent and potential, even if it is still unrealized at this point.”

That final sentence from Brugler focuses more on the positive; Woods has a ton of untapped potential. And, according to the draft expert, “many around the NFL” agreed he had the ceiling of a potential top-five pick.

The Chiefs have always been a team that likes to bet on talent and raw ability. So, it’s no shock that they took a chance on Woods late in round one.

If he pans out, Kansas City will once again look like geniuses as they continue to find value in risk.