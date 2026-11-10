Potential Chiefs Trade Target Likely off the Board After Latest NFL News

Just hours away from the NFL trade deadline, we are still waiting on the Kansas City Chiefs to make a move.

They have been highly expected to acquire a wide receiver, but have stood pat thus far. There are still options on the table, but they are dwindling. The Chiefs may have one less option as of this morning.

WR George Pickens Likely off the Board for Kansas City Chiefs as Trade Target

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens has been a popular named linked to Kansas City in trade rumors. He may not be retained by Dallas after this season, and the Chiefs could very much use a receiver of Pickens’ skill set that can stretch the field and make contested catches. However, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed to slam the door shut on the team trading him.

“Don’t count it out,” Jones said when asked if he plans to make a deal before the deadline. “A lot of things happen on this last day, but I don’t look for us to make a significant trade today.”

Pickens sat out of Dallas’ Week 9 game due to a hamstring injury. Some speculated that another reason why he didn’t play was due to the possibility of being traded. Jones put that theory to rest.

“100% injury related, put it to rest,” Jones said of Pickens missing Week 9.

Chiefs Making a Trade Becoming More Unlikely by the Minute

While there is still some time left for general manager Brett Veach to pull off a deal, the possibility of not making one at all is becoming more real. The Chiefs would probably like to make an acquisition in a perfect scenario, but won’t wager the future by overpaying.

Notable names names such as Josh Downs and Chris Godwin could still be realistic options. It has been reported that the Indianapolis Colts have fielded several offers for Downs, and they may take it all the way down to the wire to accept the best offer.

If Kansas City ultimately doesn’t make a trade, it could still explore the possibility of reuniting with Tyreek Hill. Even if that happens, at least one young Chiefs wide receiver will need to step up in a big way down the stretch.