Chiefs Urged to Trade for All-Pro WR Who’s Coming off Career Year

The Kansas City Chiefs acquiring a wide receiver is among the most anticipated trades of the season.

The trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10 — just two weeks away. Kansas City certainly needs help at the receiver position, which was made evident during its 20-3 loss to the Seahawks in Week 7.

Kansas City Chiefs Urged to Trade for Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Chiefs are indeed inquiries around the league for receivers that could be available for trade. Fellow ESPN analyst Ben Solak believes they should swing for Pickens, who the Cowboys may not be able to retain after this season.

“The Cowboys have 2025 trade acquisition Pickens and 2026 trade acquisition Joey Porter Jr. playing on contract years, and it’s hard to imagine they extend both ex-Steelers at market rates. If Pickens would recoup a third-round compensatory pick in free agency, the Chiefs can sweeten the pot with a future pick conditional on production levels and give the Cowboys their third-round comp pick without having to manipulate the formula this offseason. How the Cowboys play in Weeks 8 and 9 (vs. Cardinals, at Colts) will have a big impact here.”

Solak’s compensation for Pickens has the Chiefs surrendering a 2027 third-round pick and 2028 conditional fifth-round pick to Dallas. If Pickens can consistently produce like a No. 1 receiver, that wouldn’t be a bad deal.

George Pickens Comes With Risk-Reward Consideration

Pickens was a second-round draft pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022. He had a promising rookie season, catching 52 passes for 801 yards and four touchdowns. Pickens then took a big step forward in his second year, posting 63 receptions for 1,140 yards and five touchdowns.

However, that production also came with some character issues. Pickens was often criticized for lack of effort during his tenure in Pittsburgh, as well as having a poor attitude. That led to the Steelers trading him to the Cowboys during the 2025 offseason.

2025 turned out to be a career year for Pickens, recording 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns. That earned him Second-Team All-Pro Honors. He is on pace for another 1,000-yard season in 2026. Pickens has all the traits the Chiefs would like in a No. 1 receiver, but guys with character issues have burnt them before.