Chiefs Predicted to Make Blockbuster Trade for $27 Million All-Pro WR Before Deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs should be prime candidates to make an in-season trade for a star wide receiver, particularly if the team doesn’t add a veteran to the position group before the year begins in September.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report predicted on Thursday, June 18 that Kansas City will make a blockbuster offer to the Dallas Cowboys ahead of the mid-season trade deadline to acquire second-team All-Pro wideout George Pickens.

Informing that prediction are comments from the team that it will not negotiate a long-term deal with Pickens in the coming months, as he is under contract for the 2026 season on a $27.3 million deal via the franchise tag provision.

And while Pickens has stated he will not hold out for a multiyear contract, he is notoriously mercurial. Clashes with leadership led the Pittsburgh Steelers to trade Pickens, along with a sixth-round pick, ahead of last season for just a third-rounder and fifth-rounder in return.

The emergence of Cowboys second-year wideout Ryan Flournoy in 2025, who displayed an ability to play effectively both outside and in the slot last season, also renders Pickens more tradable.