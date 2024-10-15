Gigi Hadid Hints at Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s Upcoming Plans

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is spending as much as possible with girlfriend Taylor Swift during the team’s Week 6 bye.

After defeating the New Orleans Saints 26-13 on Monday Night Football, Kelce hopped on Swift’s private jet and the couple flew to New York City. The pop star and Kelce went out on a double date with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds over the weekend before catching Game 1 of the American League Championship Series at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 14

Gigi Hadid, another close friend of Swift, is in Manhattan for the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which takes place on Monday, Oct. 15. Since Hadid and her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, joined Kelce and Swift at the singer’s Rhode Island mansion in August, fans wanted to know the famous couple were attending the show.

However, the 29-year-old model told Entertainment Tonight that she does expect Swift and Kelce to attend the runway show, as they have other plans.

“I think if they have one more night before he goes back they’ll probably be cozy on the couch,” Hadid told ET. “That’s just my guess. But she will also be supporting, I can feel it.”

Hadid also mentioned that she learned a special move from the “Blank Space” that she will perform during the runway event. “There’s an aspect to it that I was trained to do by Taylor on her tour,” she shared. “In one of her rehearsals she was like, ‘I’m gonna show you how we do this.’ Did that, and now I’m using it tonight.”

Taylor Swift Likely Won’t Attend Another Chiefs Game for Quite Some Time

Swift is gearing up the final leg of her “Eras” concert, which kicks off at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Oct. 18. She has string of shows through New Orleans and Indianapolis through No. 3. So, there’s a chance Swift could make it to Kansas City for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup on Nov. 4.

The international leg of the tour continues in Canada. However, she has a break between the Nov. 13 show in Toronto and the Dec. 6 show in Vancouver to reunite with Kelce on Thanksgiving. Kansas City hosts the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday, so fans can expect to Swift back at Arrowhead Stadium then.

With the “Eras” tour final show on Dec. 6, Swift will be able to spend both Christmas and New Year’s with Kelce. While the Chiefs once again play on Christmas Day, they do not have a New Year’s game.

Travis Kelce & The Chiefs Preparing a Super Bowl Rematch in Week 7

While Swift returns to work, so does Kelce. In Week 7, the Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers (3-3), the team they defeated in the 2024 Super Bowl. Kelce, who recorded a season-high nine catches for 70 yards against the Saints, will look to keep that momentum going.

The Chiefs (5-0) will look to remain undefeated when they travel to Levi’s Stadium for the road matchup on Sunday, Oct. 20.