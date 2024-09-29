Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt in ‘Love’ With Boyfriend Cody Keith

The Kansas City Chiefs remain undefeated heading into their Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. While Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co. aren’t yet firing on all cylinders, they’re still getting the job done.

Cheering on the Chiefs at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 29, Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs co-owner and CEO Clark Hunt. The former pageant queen attends every Chiefs game, but now she’s bringing along a special guest, her boyfriend, Christian Calhoun “Cody” Keith.

Keith joined Hunt and her parents at a fundraising gala in Dallas, Texas, last weekend. Gracie posted photos from the event on Instagram. Keith commented, “I am so incredibly proud of you. Everyday you contiue to surprise me with your talents, intelligence, creativity and stunning beauty. Thanks for letting me tag along, I had a blast with you. 🤍.”

Gracie responded, “you’re the sweetest C 🫶🏼 I love you!” He replied, “@graciehunt love you beautiful.!”

The 25-year-old teased her relationship with Keith on Instagram two weeks ago. She posted an untagged photo of Keith giving her a kiss on the cheek and wrote, “Life’s filled with twists and turns, but each path leads us to where we’re meant to be. Trust in the process, believe in yourself, and know that everything happens for a reason. Your story’s unfolding exactly as it should. 💯 Some snapshots of life lately 📸🫶🏼.”

Gracie Hunt’s Boyfriend Cody Keith Played Backup QB at East Carolina Before Joining Family’s Billion-Dollar Company

Hunt and Keith share a love for football. While the SMU alum is heavily involved with her family’s NFL team, Keith played quarterback at East Carolina University. As a reserve, Keith appeared in a total of three games with the Pirates during the 2013 season. He completed a total of seven passes for 57 yards.

Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, Keith attended Maranatha High School in Pasadena, California, where he led the Minutemen to a 9-3 record his senior year. He recorded 157 passes for 2,212 yards and 21 touchdowns.

While Keith never made it onto an NFL roster, he attended training camps with the Washington Commanders, Indianapolis Colts, and Baltimore Ravens, according to his LinkedIn profile. He eventually joined the family business, The Keith Corporation, in 2019, a real estate company with “projects exceeding $5.8 billion in value.”

As for Hunt, granddaughter of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, her family is worth $24.8 billion, as estimated by Forbes

Gracie Hunt & Cody Keith Attended a Concert in North Carolina Before the Chiefs-Chargers Matchup



Hunt and Keith attended the Breakaway Music Festival in Charlotte over the weekend. Hunt shared photos from the event with her 574,000 followers on Instagram, during which the couple snagged backstage access during Marshmello’s DJ set.

However, Gracie posted a photo on her Instagram Stories that showed her taking a flight to Los Angeles on Saturday for the Chiefs’ Week 4 showdown against the Chargers (2-1). The Chiefs are considered 7.5-point favorites to defeat their AFC West rival.