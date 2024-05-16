Kansas City’s Since-Deleted Tweet About Chiefs Kicker Harrison Butker

The Kansas City Chiefs have not commented on kicker Harrison Butker‘s commencement speech at Benedictine College on May 11. However, the city of Kansas City tried to distance itself from Butker’s controversial comments.

Kansas City’s official public account posted on Wednesday, May 15, “Just a reminder that Harrison Butker lives in the City of Lee’s Summit.” According to Realtor.com, Butker purchased a six-bedroom home in Lee’s Summit, Missouri in September 2019.

Shortly after Kansas City deleted the tweet, the account issued an apology. “We apologies for our previous tweet. It was shared in error,” Kansas City posted.

Lucas Quinton, mayor of Kansas City, also issued an apology. “A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account,” Quinton posted. “The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels.”

A Chiefs fan responded, “It wasn’t inappropriate. Harrison Butker is inappropriate.” Another person wrote, “But Mr Mayor it was their best tweet.”

A woman whose X bio reads, “Embracing conservative values,” posted, “That was no error. I recommend firing that social media manager. Very childish coming from a city account. Doesn’t surprise me. Jackson Co residents deserves better leadership.”

The Chargers Clapped Back at Harrison Butker’s Comments About Women in Their Schedule Release Video

Amid the backlash from Butker’s commencement speech, during which he urged women to embrace their role as a “homemaker,” the Chiefs AFC West rival, The Los Angeles Chargers, clapped back.

In their schedule release video shared on May 15, the Chargers showed a Sims character in Butker’s No. 7 jersey, baking a pie and fixing up a bouquet.

Butker said at the small Catholic school in Atchison, Kansas, “I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolic lies told to you. Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother,” he said. “I’m on this stage today, able to be the man that I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation.

Barstool Sports posted, “Butker in the kitchen. Classic. The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach wrote, “They put Harrison Butker in the kitchen 💀.”

The NFL Issued a Strong Statement Against Harrison Butker’s Speech

While Butker’s fellow conservatives supported the three-time Super Bowl championship’s view on women, and his call for men to “be unapologetic in your masculinity,” the NFL does not.

In a written statement to People. Jonathan Beane, the NFL’s senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer wrote, “Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity. His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”