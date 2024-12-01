NFL Insider Reveals Potential Return Date for Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got a bit healthier in Week 13 — after the return of veteran impact playmakers Isiah Pacheco and Charles Omenihu. Now, it appears wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is on the mend.

On the morning of December 1, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport relayed that Brown is “nearing return,” and the long-time reporter provided two potential dates to circle when it comes to the former 1,000-yard pass-catcher.

“Brown has an appointment in Week 15 with his surgeon to potentially gain final clearance, per sources,” Rapoport informed. “At that point, if all goes as well as it has been, he’s expected back on the practice field and could even play in Weeks 16 or 17.”

This points to a possible December 21 or December 25 (Christmas Day) return for Brown. Rapoport also noted that his sources call it “likely” that the wideout will play in some capacity before the regular season is over.

Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown Seen Catching Balls One-Handed on Social Media

This injury update comes after Brown generated some positive social media buzz on his Instagram story on November 26. KSHB 41 reporter Nick Jacobs shared the video clip on X.

In it, Brown catches footballs with his right hand out of a JUGS machine — helmet on. Although Brown is down on one knee in the clip, it’s important to remember that he suffered a shoulder injury.

“Brown suffered a sternoclavicular shoulder joint injury in the Chiefs’ preseason opener in August,” Rapoport reminded in his article. “The initial plan was to rehab and return, but he didn’t heal as well as first hoped and underwent surgery in early September.”

With that in mind, it’s clear that Brown’s progress can be seen in this video. Hopefully, the Chiefs can get him back on the field in the coming weeks as Rapoport reported.