Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown Issues 3-Word Message on Re-Signing With KC

After news broke that veteran wide receiver Hollywood Brown is re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year deal, Brown took to X to react to the news.

“Back for everything,” Brown wrote along with a heart emoji on March 8.

Brown’s one-year deal with the Chiefs is worth up to $11 million, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Chiefs Want to Run It Back With Hollywood Brown

The reunion between Brown and Kansas City comes after an injury-laden 2024 campaign for the 27-year-old wideout. Brown suffered a dislocated SC joint during the preseason and had to undergo surgery which sidelined him until Week 16 of the regular season.

Over the last three weeks of the regular season, Brown recorded nine catches on 15 targets for 91 yards. In three playoff games, he registered five catches on 13 targets for 50 yards.

Bringing Brown back on a modest deal is a big win for the Chiefs. Though he was only available for six games during the 2024 season, when he was on the field he proved he can be a threat in the intermediate to deep parts of the field in Kansas City’s passing game. The Chiefs are cap-strapped this offseason and thus can’t make any big moves at the receiver position, which is why re-signing Brown was one of the best moves they could make at any position before free agency officially begins on March 12.

Brown and second-year wideout Xavier Worthy are two of Kansas City’s biggest contributors at WR from the 2024 season and are under contract with the Chiefs through 2025. Other receivers under contract with the team through 2025 are Rashee Rice, Nikko Remigio, Tyquan Thornton, Jason Brownlee, and Justyn Ross.

X Users React to Hollywood Brown Re-Signing With Chiefs

Users on X reacted to Brown re-signing with the Chiefs on a one-year deal.

“I hope Matt Nagy and Big Red start throwing deeper down field to you,” one person wrote. “Was disappointing to see them not utilize you like they should have.”

“KC giving off holding on vibes, whereas the Patriots back in the day reset the roster over 2 yr period to set up the 2nd run…” another person wrote. “It’ll be interesting to see how they evolve, perhaps pressure due to Reid age/health to get more out of this team… (Joe) Thuney trade was a head scratcher!”

“This is the exact type of deal I was hoping they would do to bring Hollywood Brown back with,” another person wrote. “Really interested to see how he can do over a (healthy) full season with (Patrick) Mahomes & company.”

“Good, dont let this get to free agency, made too much sense to bring Hollywood Brown back,” another person wrote. “Saw him open up the offense immediately when he came back and no matter who’s available ya gotta believe we get better luck this year.”

“Really don’t have an option. They either draft someone or they sign him to an extension,” another person wrote. “Trades would be on the table but most teams will want higher compensation this year due to lack of FA talent and a limited WR pool in the draft and KCs pick pool value is pretty low.”