Chiefs Re-Sign Key WR Amid Xavier Worthy News: Report

March 8 did not start out on a good note for the Kansas City Chiefs, as a new legal situation emerged involving 2024 first rounder Xavier Worthy.

However, things improved quickly as the Chiefs pivoted and re-signed key free agent wide receiver Hollywood Brown, who will be looking for a re-do following a 2024 campaign that was mostly lost due to injury.

“More Chiefs WR news: Free-agent WR Hollywood Brown is returning to Kansas City on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, per sources,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on X.

This reunion and contract amount was confirmed by The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, among others.

“Even before this morning’s news, the Chiefs had always wanted to bring Hollywood Brown back to Kansas City for another year,” A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman reacted on social media. Adding: “After Brown returned from his sternoclavicular joint injury, the team felt validated about their vision for the offense in 2024.”

Brown caught 9-of-15 targets for 91 yards and 5 first downs in 2 regular season games with the Chiefs last year. In the playoffs, he was slightly less effective with 5 receptions (13 targets) for 50 yards and 3 first downs over 3 appearances.

Known Info on Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy

Worthy’s legal situation is a developing one, and a lot is still unknown at this point. FOX 26 Houston reporter Will Kunkel was first on the story, relaying the following:

“Former Texas star WR and Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy was arrested Friday Night in Williamson County, TX. Charges: Criminal charge of assault against a family or household member by impeding their breathing or circulation.”

Kunkel included screenshots of the booking info from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the mugshots that were available on the site.

The Chiefs did offer an initial response on this matter, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, stating: “We are aware and gathering information.”

Chiefs Digest insider Matt Derrick also noted that “no bond or court appearance [has been] set yet” for Worthy.

Finally, Pelissero revealed a statement from Worthy’s attorneys, Sam Bassett and Chip Lewis. It read: