Chiefs On Notice For Veteran WR Reunion Amid Impending Tyreek Hill Suspension

The Kansas City Chiefs sailed to victory on Sunday, beating AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers 22-6.

Whilst wide receiver Xavier Worthy had his best game of the season, he’s still not quite been able to demonstrate proficiency as a deep threat consistently throughout the season. Even on Sunday, all of Worthy’s receptions came from intermediate or underneath routes; nothing over the top.

The Chiefs had their man for that role earlier in the season, ex-Patriots second round pick Tyquan Thornton. But a devastating ankle injury suffered back in Week 3 effectively ended his regular season.

Chiefs May Look to New WR Reunion With Tyreek Hill Facing Suspension

As a replacement, the Chiefs could turn to a familiar face to fill that role on the offense. A face whose current team are open to trading him, per a report on Tuesday afternoon from Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: Eagles WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is a name that teams seeking WR help believe could be traded in the coming weeks. Brown is healthy, has a 1,000-yard season on his résumé and recorded 49 catches for 587 yards and 5 TDs with the Chiefs last season. He hasn’t had much of an opportunity in Philadelphia.” Schultz posted on Oct. 20.

The main name linked with a return to Arrowhead over the past month has been none other than Tyreek Hill. But with a suspension looming (almost certainly) after he was found liable for two counts of battery in civil court last week, there is a question of whether he will be able to suit for the Chiefs or any team at all this season.

Hollywood Brown a Natural Fit For the Chiefs Offense

Enter Hollywood Brown. The 2019 first round pick had a successful second year in Kansas City after injury took away most of his 2024 season, accumulating 587 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns, as Schultz notes.

Brown averaged 12 yards per reception in 2025, and out of 49 receptions, 7 were for 20 yards or more, and 3 gained at least 40 yards.

With Rashee Rice also suffering a hamstring problem that has kept him out over the past couple of weeks, the Chiefs have started to become short-staffed at the position that finally appeared to be something approaching a strength heading into 2026, after years of lackluster talent at the position group.

The 29-year old is familiar with the Chiefs’ offensive system and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And with the Eagles projected to have a fire-sale in the wake of quarterback Jalen Hurts landing on injured reserve, the former Baltimore Raven is unlikely to command an ultra-high draft pick in return.