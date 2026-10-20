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Chiefs On Notice For Veteran WR Reunion Amid Impending Tyreek Hill Suspension

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Hollywood Brown wide receiver Kansas City Chiefs
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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 04: Hollywood Brown #5 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after making a catch during the fourth quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs sailed to victory on Sunday, beating AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers 22-6.

Whilst wide receiver Xavier Worthy had his best game of the season, he’s still not quite been able to demonstrate proficiency as a deep threat consistently throughout the season. Even on Sunday, all of Worthy’s receptions came from intermediate or underneath routes; nothing over the top.

The Chiefs had their man for that role earlier in the season, ex-Patriots second round pick Tyquan Thornton. But a devastating ankle injury suffered back in Week 3 effectively ended his regular season.

Chiefs May Look to New WR Reunion With Tyreek Hill Facing Suspension

As a replacement, the Chiefs could turn to a familiar face to fill that role on the offense. A face whose current team are open to trading him, per a report on Tuesday afternoon from Jordan Schultz.

Sources: Eagles WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is a name that teams seeking WR help believe could be traded in the coming weeks. Brown is healthy, has a 1,000-yard season on his résumé and recorded 49 catches for 587 yards and 5 TDs with the Chiefs last season. He hasn’t had much of an opportunity in Philadelphia.” Schultz posted on Oct. 20.

The main name linked with a return to Arrowhead over the past month has been none other than Tyreek Hill. But with a suspension looming (almost certainly) after he was found liable for two counts of battery in civil court last week, there is a question of whether he will be able to suit for the Chiefs or any team at all this season.

Hollywood Brown a Natural Fit For the Chiefs Offense

Hollywood Brown wide receiver Kansas City Chiefs
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 04: Hollywood Brown #5 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after making a catch during the fourth quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Enter Hollywood Brown. The 2019 first round pick had a successful second year in Kansas City after injury took away most of his 2024 season, accumulating 587 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns, as Schultz notes.

Brown averaged 12 yards per reception in 2025, and out of 49 receptions, 7 were for 20 yards or more, and 3 gained at least 40 yards.

With Rashee Rice also suffering a hamstring problem that has kept him out over the past couple of weeks, the Chiefs have started to become short-staffed at the position that finally appeared to be something approaching a strength heading into 2026, after years of lackluster talent at the position group.

The 29-year old is familiar with the Chiefs’ offensive system and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. And with the Eagles projected to have a fire-sale in the wake of quarterback Jalen Hurts landing on injured reserve, the former Baltimore Raven is unlikely to command an ultra-high draft pick in return.

 

Daniel Arwas Daniel Arwas is a sports writer who covers the NFL for Heavy.com. Daniel began his career in sports writing in 2022 and has covered the NFL and college football for Gridiron Heroics and The Hammer. More about Daniel Arwas

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Chiefs On Notice For Veteran WR Reunion Amid Impending Tyreek Hill Suspension

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