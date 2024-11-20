Chiefs Insider Reveals ‘Most Likely’ Return Date for WR Hollywood Brown

Chiefs Kingdom has been holding out hope that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown could return this season after suffering a dislocated sternoclavicular joint during the preseason.

Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest fueled that hope on November 20 with his update on Brown.

“All indications are that his recovery is going extremely well. I think we will see him sooner rather than later,” Derrick said during a Q&A segment on the Chiefs Digest YouTube page. “They won’t open his return practice window this week, [there’s a] possibility next week but probably the week after that.”

Derrick took to X, formerly Twitter on November 2o to add some clarifying remarks about his update on Brown.

“I still believe his most likely return is Week 16-18,” Derrick wrote.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about Brown during his November 20 presser and didn’t give any update on when he could return.

“He’s making very good progress. I can’t tell you time — when he’ll be back,” Reid said. “He’s another one that is excited to get back out here and get going… I appreciate the way he’s approached this whole thing.”

Big Red Not Concerned About Having Undefeated Streak Snapped

Though the idea of the Chiefs going undefeated this season excited Chiefs Kingdom, it was never an expectation for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions. That was evident when Big Red was asked if the team felt less pressure after the loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.

“I don’t know that. You know my feeling; I don’t really care about that, so I just go forward, and I try to exhaust what team we’re playing and I present that to the players that way,” Reid explained during his November 18 press conference. “I expect them to do the same so I don’t really hear a lot of that talk from them or really think they care too much about that other than exhausting yourself the best you can to prepare yourself for that team that’s there that week. Then, you get to a point where you say, ‘Listen, I’ve done everything I possibly can, here’s the product,” and you go play.”

Despite losing to the Bills, the Chiefs are still the No. 1 seed in the AFC heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

So, not all was lost in Buffalo on Sunday.

Hollywood Brown Excited Fans With Latest Post

Brown went viral on X on November 19 when he posted a single clock emoji.

Many X users reacted to Brown’s post.

“It’s about to be takeoff time in #ChiefsKingdom,” one person wrote. “Get (Isiah) Pacheco and (Charles) Omenihu back in the next two games, Hollywood Brown and Jaylen Watson back by the playoffs, sure up the protections and play calling, then profit.”

“Hey Hollywood, does that (clock) mean: A) Your comeback is about to be legendary? B) It’s time for the Chiefs to get a new alarm clock? C) You’ve mastered the art of sleeping through the season and now you’re up? D) Or is it just a reminder for Patrick Mahomes to pass you the ball when you’re back? Can’t wait for the real answer!” another person wrote.