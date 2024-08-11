Chiefs WR Hollywood Brown Issues 4-Word Message After Being Hospitalized

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was hospitalized during KC’s Week 1 preseason loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a sternoclavicular joint dislocation. After the game, Brown took to X — formerly Twitter — to send a message to all of his followers.

“God makes no mistakes,” Brown wrote late in the evening on August 11.

God makes no mistakes 🙏🏿⏰ — Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) August 11, 2024

Brown suffered the injury on Kansas City’s opening drive when he caught an 11-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and was then driven to the ground by a Jaguars defender and landed on his left shoulder.

Hollywood Brown Suffered Same Injury as Tyreek Hill

Speaking to the media after the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Brown’s injury is the same one that former Kansas City wideout Tyreek Hill suffered in the 2019 regular season opener against the Jaguars.

“As far as the injuries go, Hollywood Brown, he has the same thing that Tyreek Hill had down here, actually,” Reid said. “Sternoclavicular posterior dislocation. They’ll take him to the hospital, they’ll check him out and they’ll work on it.”

That injury forced Hill to be sidelined for four weeks during the 2019 season.

Chiefs head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder detailed Hill’s injury back when it occurred.

“[Hill] had a sternoclavicular joint injury which is where your clavicle comes into your sternum,” Burkholder said, via NFL.com. “Those can be injured coming out the front, up top or in the back. If it goes posteriorly or back it becomes a medical issue for us so that we worry that there’s more problems.”

Chiefs Lose to Jaguars in Preseason Opener

The Chiefs lost to the Jaguars 26-13 in Week 1 of the preseason.

Kansas City’s first-team offense played just one series, and the result of the seven-play, 43-yard opening drive was a 45-yard field goal by kicker Harrison Butker.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 3-of-4 pass attempts for 27 yards on that drive. He had completions to Brown, running back Isiah Pacheco (9 yards), and tight end Travis Kelce (7 yards) respectively. Pacheco also had 2 rushes for 16 yards.

Against the Chiefs’ defense, Jaguars starting QB Trevor Lawrence completed 3-of-4 pass attempts for 42 yards and threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to running back Travis Etienne on Jacksonville’s first offensive drive.

Chiefs backup QB Carson Wentz played a total of three series and completed all four of his pass attempts for 26 yards and was sacked one time. Chris Oladokun replaced Wentz in the lineup, played two total series, and completed 7-of-10 pass attempts for 85 yards and was sacked one time. Ian Book was the last QB to enter the game and completed 7-of-8 pass attempts for 42 yards and was sacked three times.

X Users Reacted to Hollywood Brown’s Post

“I hope u get the feels from the kc fans from all over…we are wishing you a speedy recovery and appreciate you! I’ll be praying for your recovery and know that you already know his timing…” one person wrote.

“Praying for you man. God always has a plan,” another person wrote. “You’re going to be back and better than ever. Can’t wait to see you out there! Chiefs Kingdom is behind you!”