Isabelle Butker: Harrison Butker’s Wife Played College Basketball

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker isn’t the only athlete in his family. Butker’s wife, Isabelle Tehrani Butker, played college basketball at Rhodes College in Memphis.

Butker and his wife met in high school in Georgia and have been married since 2018. They have three children together.

In 2017 Harrison Butker wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, “From the first moments of our relationship, back in freshman year of high school, I always envisioned marrying you and raising a family together. You push me to be a better man and are so patient and forgiving when I fall short. I am truly amazed at how God has worked in your life and in our relationship and pray we continue to learn and grow from each other. Can’t wait to see what our future holds together as a married couple! I love you Izzy.”

Isabelle Tehrani Butker Was a Forward for the Rhodes College Lynx

Isabelle Butker, then known as Isabelle Tehrani, was a forward for the Rhodes Lynx women’s college basketball team from 2013 to 2016, according to the school’s website. She played in 26 games in 2013-2014 and in 27 games the next season. She played in just one game in her final season. She studied computer science and Spanish.

According to the school’s website, “Recorded a career high six rebounds in a 80-54 win over Oglethorpe University on 2/16/14…Scored a season best four points against the University of Texas at Tyler on 3/8/14.”

Her husband attended Georgia Tech before being drafted by the Chiefs in 2017. They both attended Westminster High School in Atlanta, Georgia, before college.

Harrison Butker Referenced His Wife During His Controversial Benedictine College Commencement Speech in 2024

Other than being the kicker for the Chiefs back-to-back Super Bowl-winning teams, Butker is most well-known for his controversial commencement speech in 2024 at Benedictine College. His comments about women went viral, drawing both backlash and support.

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” Butker said in the speech.

He mentioned his wife during the address, “I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother. I’m on the stage today and able to be the man I am because I have a wife who leans into her vocation. I’m beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker.”

He added, “She is a primary educator to our children. She is the one who ensures I never let football or my business become a distraction from that of a husband and father. She is the person that knows me best at my core, and it is through our marriage that, Lord willing, we will both attain salvation.”

Butker also said about Isabelle, “I say all of this to you because I have seen it firsthand how much happier someone can be when they disregard the outside noise and move closer and closer to God’s will in their life. Isabelle’s dream of having a career might not have come true, but if you asked her today if she has any regrets on her decision, she would laugh out loud, without hesitation, and say, ‘Heck, No.'”