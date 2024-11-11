Chiefs’ Andy Reid Provides Week 11 Update on Isiah Pacheco & JuJu Smith-Schuster

The Kansas City Chiefs are on to Week 11 and a matchup with MVP candidate Josh Allen and the AFC rival Buffalo Bills.

As Chiefs head coach Andy Reid addressed the media on Monday, November 11, he was once again asked about the status of running back Isiah Pacheco (fibula), wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) and defensive end Charles Omenihu (knee/ACL) — who have all missed varying amounts of time with long-term injuries.

“I think they’re all close,” Reid responded, when asked if any of the three might return to practice this week. “I’d probably tell you JuJu [Smith-Schuster is] closer than the other two, but I would tell you that we might have them out there [this week].”

“We’ll see how it goes here today and tomorrow,” the Chiefs HC added in typical Andy Reid fashion, reiterating that all three players are “very close” to getting back on the practice field.

To be clear, returning to practice doesn’t mean said player would suit up for the Week 11 clash with the Bills — especially in the case of Pacheco and Omenihu. Both have missed long periods of time with injuries that required surgery, and they would likely be subject to some sort of ramp up period before starting in games.

Smith-Schuster’s hamstring injury is a bit different. The veteran wideout has not retaken the field since seemingly reaggravating this issue ahead of Week 7. He’s been week-to-week since then and could theoretically jump right back into live action once deemed healthy enough to return.

Will Chiefs Split RB Workload Between Kareem Hunt & Isiah Pacheco Once the Latter Returns?

Smith-Schuster should slide right back into the wide receiver rotation alongside starters DeAndre Hopkins and Xavier Worthy, but it will be interesting to see what becomes of the RB room.

Kareem Hunt has turned back time since re-signing in Kansas City, proving that he can still be very productive in the right system. It wouldn’t make sense for the Chiefs to just phase him out of the offense with Pacheco working his way back from major injury.

In fact, it’s more likely that the two share the running back workload over the remainder of the regular season, keeping them both somewhat fresh for the playoffs. That split backfield could also include third-down back Samaje Perine and rookie fullback/RB Carson Steele — with veteran Clyde Edwards-Helaire waiting patiently for his opportunity too.

That brings us to our next question — will KC keep all five backs on the active roster once Pacheco is ready? If the answer is no, the most logical move would be to either try and sneak Steele onto the practice squad or cut a vet like Perine or Edwards-Helaire.

Either way, this Chiefs running back rotation could be its most diverse since Patrick Mahomes took over as quarterback in Kansas City.

Multiple Bills Pass-Catchers Are Dealing With Injuries Ahead of Week 11 Matchup With Chiefs

As noted above, the Chiefs appear to be getting healthier while their next opponent has suffered a rash of injuries on the offensive side.

Buffalo’s second-round rookie Keon Coleman is one of the pass-catchers that missed Week 10. Per ESPN beat reporter Alaina Getzenberg, Bills head coach Sean McDermott noted that Coleman will “probably miss multiple weeks” with a wrist injury on November 8. He was not placed on the injured reserve.

Veteran trade acquisition Amari Cooper has also missed the past two games with a wrist injury of his own. Although he appears more likely to return against the Chiefs after a string of limited practices last week.

Finally, tight end Dalton Kincaid left Week 10 with a knee injury. After a brief attempt at a second half return, Kincaid was quickly ruled out.

The Bills will likely test the 25-year-old’s knee injury over the course of the next day or two to determine the severity — and whether or not he’ll miss any time.

Buffalo has their bye in Week 12, following the matchup with Kansas City, so the Chiefs might luck out if the Bills choose to play it safe and rest one or two of these offensive playmakers for another two weeks.