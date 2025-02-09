Hi, Subscriber

Jackson Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes’ Brother, Has Courted Controversy

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
jackson mahomes, patrick mahomes brother
Getty
Jackson Mahomes and his brother Patrick Mahomes.

Jackson Mahomes is a TikTok and Instagram influencer who is the brother of Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He is the son of Mahomes’ parents, Pat Mahomes Sr. and Randi Martin Mahomes, who are divorced.

Jackson Mahomes posted a family picture on Instagram shortly before Super Bowl 2025. “SUPERBOWL TIME!!!” he wrote. On January 25, he posted a picture showing him with his brother on the field.

Jackson frequently posted photos with his brother on Instagram. “Bro decided to dress like me😂” he wrote with a photo of the two in a kitchen.

“Keep doing great things bro!” he wrote in October with a picture showing him with Patrick Mahomes. His page is also full of pictures showing him with his mom and with Patrick’s wife Brittany Mahomes.

According to People, Jackson was raised in Texas with Patrick. Jackson, who has earned a following on social media, revealed on Instagram that he was his brother’s best man.

Jackson Mahomes is also known as a TikTok personality, where he has more than 1 million followers.

Jackson Mahomes Says His Brother Patrick Mahomes Is a ‘Cool Person’

Jackson Mahomes has touted the brothers’ closeness.

“It’s just like being related to anybody else,” he said on YouTube in 2020. “He’s a cool person, like we’re super close. We have a great relationship, so I think that’s pretty cool.”

He titled the YouTube video “Who is Jackson Mahomes? My First YouTube Video!”

randi martin

Getty (L-R) Jackson Mahomes and Randi Mahomes attend the 2025 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at The Sugar Mill.

“It’s taken me a few months to decide to finally post this. It’s my 20th birthday so I decided to kick off this next year in my life by answering your questions with the FACTS,” he wrote with the video, which has almost a half million views.

According to People, Patrick Mahomes shot down rumors that he didn’t want Jackson at his games, writing on X, “Y’all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂”

Jackson Mahomes Was Sentenced to Probation on a Battery Charge, Reports Say

patrick mahomes brother

Getty(L-R) Randi Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Talking Stick Resort on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Jackson Mahomes has caused some controversy. In March 2024, Jackson Mahomes was sentenced to probation after he “pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of battery,” according to ESPN.

ESPN described him as the younger brother of the QB.

According to ESPN, Jackson was accused of having “grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her against her will inside an Overland Park, Kansas, restaurant,” but prosecutors dismissed felony charges when she declined to cooperate.

The battery charge stemmed from accusations that Jackson shoved a waiter, according to ESPN, which added that the woman said she received death threats and ended up closing her restaurant.

According to Essentially Sports, at 6 foot 6 inches tall, Jackson towers over Patrick, who is five years older than him. He played football and basketball in high school but chose social media influencing over an athletic career, Essentially Sports reported.

Patrick and Jackson are full siblings, but they have three other half-siblings – a sister through their mother’s side and two half-siblings through their father.

Jessica McBride is a reporter covering sports for Heavy. She is a former reporter for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Waukesha Freeman newspapers in Wisconsin and is a senior journalism instructor at the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee. More about Jessica McBride

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Steven Nelson's headshot S. Nelson
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Jackson Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes’ Brother, Has Courted Controversy

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x