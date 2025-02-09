Jackson Mahomes, Patrick Mahomes’ Brother, Has Courted Controversy

Jackson Mahomes is a TikTok and Instagram influencer who is the brother of Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He is the son of Mahomes’ parents, Pat Mahomes Sr. and Randi Martin Mahomes, who are divorced.

Jackson Mahomes posted a family picture on Instagram shortly before Super Bowl 2025. “SUPERBOWL TIME!!!” he wrote. On January 25, he posted a picture showing him with his brother on the field.

Jackson frequently posted photos with his brother on Instagram. “Bro decided to dress like me😂” he wrote with a photo of the two in a kitchen.

“Keep doing great things bro!” he wrote in October with a picture showing him with Patrick Mahomes. His page is also full of pictures showing him with his mom and with Patrick’s wife Brittany Mahomes.

According to People, Jackson was raised in Texas with Patrick. Jackson, who has earned a following on social media, revealed on Instagram that he was his brother’s best man.

Jackson Mahomes is also known as a TikTok personality, where he has more than 1 million followers.

Jackson Mahomes Says His Brother Patrick Mahomes Is a ‘Cool Person’

Jackson Mahomes has touted the brothers’ closeness.

“It’s just like being related to anybody else,” he said on YouTube in 2020. “He’s a cool person, like we’re super close. We have a great relationship, so I think that’s pretty cool.”

He titled the YouTube video “Who is Jackson Mahomes? My First YouTube Video!”

“It’s taken me a few months to decide to finally post this. It’s my 20th birthday so I decided to kick off this next year in my life by answering your questions with the FACTS,” he wrote with the video, which has almost a half million views.

According to People, Patrick Mahomes shot down rumors that he didn’t want Jackson at his games, writing on X, “Y’all just be making stuff up these days 😂😂😂”

Jackson Mahomes Was Sentenced to Probation on a Battery Charge, Reports Say

Jackson Mahomes has caused some controversy. In March 2024, Jackson Mahomes was sentenced to probation after he “pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of battery,” according to ESPN.

ESPN described him as the younger brother of the QB.

According to ESPN, Jackson was accused of having “grabbed a woman by the neck and kissed her against her will inside an Overland Park, Kansas, restaurant,” but prosecutors dismissed felony charges when she declined to cooperate.

The battery charge stemmed from accusations that Jackson shoved a waiter, according to ESPN, which added that the woman said she received death threats and ended up closing her restaurant.

According to Essentially Sports, at 6 foot 6 inches tall, Jackson towers over Patrick, who is five years older than him. He played football and basketball in high school but chose social media influencing over an athletic career, Essentially Sports reported.

Patrick and Jackson are full siblings, but they have three other half-siblings – a sister through their mother’s side and two half-siblings through their father.