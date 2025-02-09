Patrick Mahomes’ Parents & Siblings: About His Mom & Dad

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes hails from a family with athletic roots; his dad, Pat Mahomes, was a Major League Baseball pitcher.

Pat Mahomes met Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi Martin when she was a cheerleader, but they divorced in 2006, according to Essentially Sports.

Randi uses the name Randi Mahomes on a website that she runs called QB Producer.

“He’s an athlete. He played all three sports,” his dad, Pat Mahomes said, to MLB’s High Heat. He thought his son was going to become a baseball player. He said the reaction of the fans “craved to his appetite.”

The dad initially thought it was “crazy” but then said the family was “all in” with Patrick Mahomes’ football dreams. “It seems like he had the right idea and things are working out good for him,” the dad said.

That’s putting it mildly, as Patrick Mahomes, 29, has led his team to three Super Bowl wins.

Mahomes’ family also includes his wife Brittany Mahomes and their three kids, of course. Randi Martin told Page Six she will be on “grandma duty” in a suite during Super Bowl 2025.

In addition, Patrick Mahomes has one full sibling and three half-siblings, US Weekly reports.

Here’s what you need to know about Patrick Mahomes’ mom, dad, and siblings.

Patrick Mahomes’ Father, Pat Mahomes, Was a Professional Baseball Player

Pat Mahomes told TMZ he has this advice for his son going into the Super Bowl: “Players make plays.”

According to MLB.com, Patrick Lavon Mahomes was born in 1950 in Bryan, Texas. He was drafted in round 6 by the Minnesota Twins in the 1988 draft and was the 155th pick.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. went to high school in Lindale, Texas, and debuted in the Majors in 1992, the site says. He had a 5.47 ERA and a 42-39 win-loss record as a pitcher.

He then played with a number of other teams throughout his career, including Boston, the New York Mets, Texas, Chicago, and Pittsburgh, concluding his career in 2003, according to MLB.com.

He discussed his career and son with MLB’s High Heat. “Every game was do or die,” he said. He said he “tried to go out there and do my job and make sure I didn’t let the team down.”

Pat Mahomes was accused of OWI, the third of more, in 2024, according to The Kansas City Star. He pleaded guilty and received probation, People reported.

Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Randi Martin Has Posted About Her Pride in Her Son on Instagram

Patrick Mahomes’ mom is active on Instagram. “We’re about to be off to the Super Bowl, and this playoff season has been one for the books! 🏈❤️” Randi Mahomes wrote on Instagram.

In January, she wrote with a video, “I always get asked about raising my kids as athletes and let me tell you, the weekends blur together with tournaments, road trips, and naps in the car. But the best part are those quiet conversations and moments where it’s just me and my kids.❤️”

Also in January, she wrote, “Taking a walk down memory lane at Golden Road Park. 🥎 This is where Patrick used to play baseball as a kid, and so many great memories were made here. It’s amazing to see how far he’s come, but it all started with little moments like these. ❤️ #ProudMom.”

According to Essentially Sports, Mahomes’ grandfather, Randy Martin, is hospitalized. Randi Mahomes told People that her dad is “hanging on” to see Patrick play in another Super Bowl and is in hospice care.

“Randi Mahomes grew up in the small East Texas town of Troup with a population of around 1,100. Family has always been important to Randi – she has two older sisters, an older brother and her parents still live together in the small home of her childhood. With 56 first cousins, Randi has a large extended family that still gathers for every special event, celebrations and also, just to spend time together,” Randi’s bio reads on her website.

Patrick Mahomes Has 4 Siblings

Patrick Mahomes has four siblings, according to US Weekly.

His brother Jackson Mahomes is the son of Randi Martin and Pat Mahomes. He has faced dismissed accusations and engaged in other controversies, the publication reports.

Patrick Mahomes also has several half-siblings – Mia Randall on his mom’s side, and Zoe Mahomes and Graham Walker on his dad’s side, US Weekly reported.