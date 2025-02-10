Jalen Hurts’ Heartfelt Moment With Patrick Mahomes Revealed

The Philadelphia Eagles are the new Super Bowl champions, preventing the Kansas City Chiefs from notching a three-peat with three Super Bowl wins in a row. The game was surprisingly lopsided, with the Chiefs having zero points on the board in the first half and eventually falling to the Eagles, 40-22.

Moments after the win, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared an emotional moment, and people are talking about the comments between the two.

Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Embrace

As Hurts and Mahomes embraced each other on the field, Mahomes said, “Congratulations, man.” He also appeared to tell Hurts to “enjoy” the victory. Even though the moment was short, it showed good sportsmanship to see Mahomes and Hurts briefly hugging and exchanging the ceremonial handshake after the game.

Fans flooded social media with comments about the moment and game. On the NFL’s official Instagram post with Mahomes and Hurts, one fan stated, “Very happy for Jalen Hurts! He deserved it! From a Patriots fan!”

Another said, “The world is happy tonight.”

One more wishful commenter who’s apparently a Cowboys fan stated, “Mahomes come to the Cowboys bro, & we’ll knock out the Eagles next year.”

“So, does that officially make Jalen Hurts better than Josh Allen and Lamar (Jackson),” another commenter asked.

The NFL’s post with the exchange showed footage of the hug and handshake and the caption, “Nothing but class. #SBLIX.”

Hurts helped the Eagles’ offense clock 345 total yards, 22 first-down conversions and 4.9 yards per play. The Eagles rapped up the season with an 18-3 record.

Jalen Hurts and Travis Kelce Have a Moment

Fox Sports NFL also posted some postgame footage, this time of the exchange between Hurts and Travis Kelce of the Chiefs.

In the post, captioned “Soak it in, Jalen Hurts,” more football enthusiasts took to social media to shower Hurts with praise.

“Eagles clearly the best team in NFL. Took the Chiefs apart piece by piece. Absolute masterpiece,” one commenter stated.

“He had to run in back,” another said.

“Drake and Chiefs are in shambles,” another commented, half-joking.

The game was a shock, mainly because it was such a lopsided victory for the Eagles.

As NFL analyst and expert Nick Shook of the NFL noted in a postgame piece, the game proved that Mahomes is simply human.

“He threw a number of inaccurate passes – some while under pressure, some while free from it – never settled in and made a couple of awful decisions resulting in interceptions,” Shook stated. “It looked a whole lot like the last time the Chiefs were soundly beaten: Super Bowl LV, another game in which a superior defense dominated Kansas City.”

Shook added that the trouble began “with the offensive line, which has been Kansas City’s weakness all season, but it was almost shocking to see Mahomes reduced to a frantic, uncertain quarterback. It also left no doubt in who would win this game by the middle of the third quarter.”

Now, it’s time for the Chiefs to regroup and look ahead to next season.