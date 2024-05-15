Chiefs Predicted to Sign Ex-Seahawks $70 Million Starter Before Camp

The Kansas City Chiefs continue to fine-tune their roster ahead of training camp and could make a notable addition after June 1.

ESPN insider Barnwell predicts Kansas City signing former Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams. Seattle released Adams, who signed a $70.5 million contract with the Seahawks in 2021, ahead of free agency.

While reports swirl that the Seahawks may re-sign Adams to utilize him as a linebacker, Barnwell urged the Chiefs to swoop in and do the same.

“At this point, Adams needs to be spotted in a situational role as a strong safety and even as a potential linebacker on passing downs,” Barnwell wrote. “At the right price, I have to believe the upside is worth the risk that Adams, 28, just isn’t the player he was earlier in his career.”

During his four-year tenure in Seattle, Adams missed 34 of 68 possible regular-season games due to various injuries. He recorded 9.5 sacks in his first season (2020) and zero in the past three years. Between Adams’ struggling performance and off-the-field antics, he became a polarizing figure in Seattle.

However, Barnwell believes Kansas City can whip Adams into shape. “Get him to Chiefs coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who can surely find a spot in the lineup for a player with Adams’ talent and ability as a blitzer. Kansas City lost Mike Edwards and Willie Gay this offseason, and although it used a fourth-round pick on safety Jaden Hicks, Adams could compete for a role as a situational safety and linebacker.”

While Barnwell suggests the former first-rounder might not make the team, “If he will take a deal built around per-game roster bonuses, I would love to see him in camp with Kansas City.”

The Seahawks Can Only Offer Jamal Adams the Veteran’s Minimum



The Seattle Times Bob Condotta reported talks of Adam’s return to Seattle as “legitimate” on April 29. Condotta wrote, “Sources said the San Francisco 49ers are one of a handful of teams who have kept in touch with Adams, so the Seahawks could have some competition.”

However, ESPN’s Brady Henderson called the chances of Adams’ return as a linebacker “slight” after Seattle drafted Tyrice Knight in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft.

“Knight joins an inside linebacker corps that will look completely different from last season, though the Seahawks have kept the door open for a reunion with Jamal Adams with the thought that he’d play that position as opposed to safety,” Henderson wrote on May 11.

“Seahawks sources have emphasized that if the team brings Adams back, it will be to play weakside linebacker in a part-time role. Given their tight financial situation (OverTheCap.com lists them with around $1.5 million in cap space )… it would likely be for something close to the league minimum.

“A reunion isn’t considered likely, but it’s a possibility the Seahawks planned on discussing internally after the draft. For now, though, Knight is the newest member of that new-look group.” Under head coach Mike Macdonald, Tyrel Dodson is projected to start at middle linebacker with Jerome Baker on the weakside.

Financially speaking, Adams’ return would be a surprise. While Seattle saved $6.1 million against the 2024 cap, Seattle absorbed $20.83 million in dead money with his immediate release.

Chiefs News: Kansas City Didn’t Sign a LB in the 2024 NFL Draft But Have Solid Depth

Even though the Chiefs didn’t select a linebacker in the 2024 NFL draft, their linebackers’ room remains strong. With Nick Bolton and Drue Tranquill as the projected starters, Kansas City has Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Cam Jones, and Cole Christiansen as reserves.

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor wrote, “Chenal had one of the most underrated performances in Super Bowl LVIII — six tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble and one quarterback hit. Cochrane, Jones and Christiansen are all capable players on special teams.”

At safety, Justin Reid and Bryan Cook project to start. As reserves, the Chiefs have Hicks, Chamarri Conner, Deon Bush, Tyree Gillespie, and Trey Dean. Overall, it seems unlikely Kansas City competes with Seattle or the 49ers for Adams’ services.