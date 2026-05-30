Jason Kelce Announces Career News Ahead of Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding

Jason Kelce is embracing a new challenge.

The retired Philadelphia Eagles star announced a new sports-entertainment series called “Kelce Versus,” which will premiere on June 4 on YouTube. The project comes just weeks before his brother, Kansas City Chiefs‘ star tight end Travis Kelce, is expected to marry Taylor Swift on July 3 in New York City.

The new series pairs Kelce’s competitive nature with a variety of athletic challenges, allowing fans to see the former NFL star test himself in sports outside of football.

Jason Kelce Explains Why He Created ‘Kelce Versus’

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Produced by Kelce’s Wooderboy Productions in partnership with Wondery, “Kelce Versus” follows the former All-Pro center as he attempts to compete in sports and activities where he has little or no experience.

The concept was born out of Kelce’s desire to continue competing after retiring from the NFL.

“I spent 13 seasons in the NFL trying to be the best football player I could be – and I miss it,” Kelce said in a statement announcing the series.

“I miss playing, but I also miss competing, I miss improving, I miss trying to be the best in the world at something, and competing against others who are trying to do the same.”

Kelce explained that retirement created an opportunity to channel that energy into something new.

“The practices, the weight room, all the dedication required and time committed to that endeavor – I miss it all. So, now that I have more time, I’ve decided to take this energy and passion, and see what it can do in other sports.”

According to Kelce, viewers will see him tackle a variety of challenges.

“I’ll compete against some of the best athletes in the world at what they do, try to accomplish personal bests, and take my life to ‘New Heights,'” he said.

Whether it’s “hopping in with a NASCAR team and seeing if I have what it takes, trying to hit a 100MPH fastball, or trying to dunk for the first time in my life,” Kelce said he’s ready for the challenge.

“I will undoubtedly lose many battles in this venture, but losing is not something to be feared, it’s how we learn best.”

NASCAR, Basketball and Baseball Challenges Await on ‘Kelce Versus’

The debut episode finds Kelce attempting to earn a spot on a NASCAR pit crew.

According to the show’s description, he ultimately lands on the team of a winning driver.

Future episodes will feature him attempting to dunk a basketball for the first time and stepping into the batter’s box against a 100-mile-per-hour fastball.

Matt Sandler, General Manager of Creator Services at Amazon, said the series’ authenticity is what makes it stand out.

“What makes Kelce Versus so compelling is that it’s completely real — Jason isn’t pretending to be an expert, he’s showing up as himself and competing with everything he’s got,” Sandler said.

“That competitive fire that defined him over a decade in the NFL burns just as bright off the field.”

Sandler added that the series is “funny, unpredictable, and unmistakably Jason.”

Jason Kelce Awaits Details About Travis Kelce’s Wedding

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The series announcement comes as excitement continues to build around Travis Kelce’s upcoming wedding to Swift.

Despite widespread speculation that Jason could serve as best man, he revealed late last year that he had not been given any official role.

“Time will tell if there is one or anything like that,” Kelce said during a December 2025 appearance on “Good Morning America.” “I’ve been given no details on that front.”

Still, he made it clear he is happy to support the couple however he can.

“However I’m involved, I’ll be happy to be,” he said. “I’m just happy for those two.”

Months earlier, during an appearance on the podcast “Bussin’ With the Boys,” Kelce admitted he was hoping for the honor.

“Hopefully I’m the best man. We’ll see,” he said. “Trav has a lot of friends, I’m just hoping to get the opportunity.”

New episodes of “Kelce Versus” will be released on YouTube beginning June 4.