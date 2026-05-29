Travis Kelce Fuels Speculation About Major Life Change After Marrying Taylor Swift

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce prepare for their highly anticipated wedding, the Kansas City Chiefs star has sparked fresh speculation about what life may look like after the couple ties the knot.

Kelce, 36, recently drew attention after engaging with a social media post that joked about how he and Swift could handle their last names after their marriage. The move quickly caught fans’ attention, many of whom viewed it as a playful hint about the couple’s future.

The latest buzz comes as more details emerge about the wedding guest list, which multiple reports say is expected to take place on July 3 in New York City.

Travis Kelce’s Social Media Activity Fuels Last Name Speculation

The discussion began when Kelce “liked” an Instagram video posted by the podcast “Bussin’ With the Boys.” During the segment, hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan debated whether Swift would take Kelce’s last name after marriage.

One guest pointed out that Swift is significantly more famous globally, suggesting that Kelce might be the one to change his name instead.

The hosts jokingly floated several possibilities before landing on a hyphenated option.

“No, you gotta go Swift-Kelce — Travis Swift-Kelce,” they said.

Kelce’s interaction with the post quickly generated reactions from fans.

“Travis liking this is hilarious 😂😂 that’s why he’s perfect for her,” one fan wrote.

Another commented, “love that travis liked this video 😂😍.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Wedding Guest List Continues to Expand

The name-change speculation comes as reports continue to surface about who may attend the couple’s wedding.

TMZ also reported that Swift has personally called guests to invite them to the wedding.

Among the reported attendees is actress Zoë Kravitz. A source told Page Six that Kravitz is “absolutely coming” despite recent rumors of tension between her and Swift.

Longtime friend Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, reportedly received invitations as well.

“To this day no one knows exactly who attended Ed Sheeran’s wedding, and that’s the model for this one,” a source told the outlet. “Total secrecy.”

“To this day no one knows exactly who attended Ed Sheeran’s wedding, and that’s the model for this one,” a source told the outlet. “Total secrecy.”

The HAIM sisters are also expected to be among the guests. Swift attended Este Haim’s wedding earlier this year.

Actress and singer Suki Waterhouse confirmed during a May 28 interview with Variety that she plans to attend.

“Nothing scarier than the actual planning part, right?” Waterhouse told the outlet while discussing wedding preparations.

Other reported invitees include Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez, who are among Swift’s closest friends.

Andy Reid Shares Excitement for the Couple

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On Kelce’s side, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has indicated he expects to attend the ceremony.

Reid previously explained on an episode of “The Five Spot” that he had known Swift since she was young because of her father’s connection to football.

“I knew her from Philadelphia. Her dad was a big NFL fan,” Reid said. “So I had met her when she was real young, and her dad.”

Speaking on Kansas City sports radio station 96.5 The Fan, Reid joked about whether he would be ready for the event.

“If I don’t outgrow my tuxedo before then, I’m going,” Reid said with a laugh.

The coach also shared his happiness for the couple.

“I’m not the show, I’m just going to show up,” Reid said. “Those guys, I’m so happy for them. When you really come down to it, doesn’t matter how big the show is around them. They’re in love, and that’s the most important thing.”

Travis Kelce’s Closest Friends and Family Expected to Play Major Roles

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Kelce’s brother, Jason Kelce, is widely viewed as a leading candidate to serve as best man.

The brothers have remained close throughout their football careers and continue to co-host the podcast “New Heights.”

“He’s a special person and his personality, the way he carries himself, he’s fun to be around, he’s smart … and he’s just a good-intentioned human being,” Jason said during a 2023 interview with NFL on NBC. “I wish, in a lot of ways, I was more similar to Trav.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has also been mentioned as a potential groomsman.

“His family and my family have almost become one family because of the relationship that we have and how we’ve kind of became these brothers on the football field,” Mahomes told ESPN in 2023.

Mahomes later told Pro Football Talk, “Travis has always been Travis. He’s still Travis Kelce. He still will walk through the stadium and treat every single person like they’re his best friend. And he’s going to be like that in the locker room every single day.”

Kelce proposed to Swift in August 2025 after two years of dating. Kelce and Swift will reportedly tie the knot on July 3 in New York City, although both have kept official details private.