Chiefs Starter ‘on Crutches’ as KC Awaits MRI Results

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson injured his ankle during the Chiefs’ 28-18 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. Watson exited the game and never returned after being listed as questionable to return to action.

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was pessimistic on Watson’s injury outlook.

“We’ll see what the MRI says, but I don’t think that’s going to be great news,” Reid said of Watson’s injury, via Joshua Brisco of Kansas City Chiefs on SI.

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor noted on X, formerly Twitter, that Watson was “on crutches with his left ankle & foot in a cast,” after the game at Levi’s Stadium.

Chiefs Remain Undefeated With Win Over 49ers

The Chiefs improved to 6-0 with a win over the 49ers, who fell to 3-3 with the loss.

Kansas City’s offense didn’t do too much through the air, but they didn’t need to. Despite quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing for just 154 yards and two interceptions, the two-time defending Super Bowl champions rushed for 154 yards and four touchdowns, which helped them win the time of possession (35 minutes to 24 minutes for San Francisco) and get a 28-point win over the 49ers.

As for the Chiefs’ defense, the unit forced three turnovers — all of which were interceptions thrown by quarterback Brock Purdy — and allowed San Francisco to convert on just 2-of-11 third downs. The 49ers run game — which was averaging 5.0 yards per carry (YPC) heading into this game — averaged 4.2 YPC against Kansas City.

San Francisco running back Jordan Mason, who was second in the NFL in rushing heading into Week 7 with 609 yards, had 58 yards on 14 carries against the Chiefs, am average of 4.1 YPC.