Injured Chiefs Starter Trolls Broncos After KC’s Stunning Week 10 Win

After the Kansas City Chiefs stunned the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 10, Chiefs injured starting cornerback Jaylen Watson took to social media to troll the Broncos.

“They was ready to celebrate like they won the Super Bowl [rolling on the floor laughing emoji], it ain’t Eva over wit Chiefs’s kingdom boyyy,” Watson wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on November 10.

Watson’s post came just moments after Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal blocked Broncos kicker Wil Lutz‘s 35-yard field goal as time expired. Had Denver made the field goal, they would have won the game 16-14 and spoiled Kansas City’s undefeated streak. Instead, the Chiefs improve their record 9-0 after the wild finish at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs Win Low-Scoring Divisional Matchup in Week 10

In the win over the Broncos, quarterback Patrick Mahomes completed 28-of-42 pass attempts for 266 yards and one touchdown. This marked the second straight game that Mahomes did not commit a turnover.

Leading Kansas City’s backfield was veteran Kareem Hunt, who carried the ball 14 times for 35 yards. He also caught seven passes on 10 target for a team-high 65 yards. Tight end Travis Kelce had a team-high eight catches on 12 targets for 64 yards and caught one touchdown.

Overall, the Chiefs’ defense did give up some big plays and allowed Denver to convert on 53% of its third downs. But the unit surrendered just 260 total yards of offense, which included just 78 yards on the ground.

X Users Reacted to Chiefs’ Week 10 Win

X users reacted to Kansas City’s Week 10 victory over Denver.

“We can talk about how ‘lucky’ the Chiefs are but they just made an awesome special teams play,” former NFL lineman Geoff Schwartz wrote. “They dominated the left side of the Broncos FG protection unit to get that block. They made the play when it mattered.”

“Marty Schottenheimer used to tell us every Saturday that ‘the Field-goal and extra point is the shortest play in football’ you have to focus on the play for maybe 2/3 seconds … well the Broncos didn’t finish the shortest play and the Chiefs did…winner winner!!!” Chiefs Hall of Fame center Tim Grunhard wrote.

“The Broncos thought they ruined the Chiefs’ perfect season only to have the upset taken away at the very last second. The football gods are hilarious,” Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict wrote.

“To be clear: This was an overwhelmingly positive game for the Broncos in the context that it validates many of the things the franchise has done to close the gap with the Chiefs,” Matt Schubert of the Denver Post wrote. “Yes, they lost. But they’re no longer an AFC West patsy and are now very clearly on K.C.’s tail.”

“Well…I haven’t felt this disappointed about a Broncos loss in years,” another person wrote. “That was an absolute killer for how the defense played all day. You hold the Chiefs to 16…you HAVE to win that one!!”

“Taylor Swift only brings good luck to the table,” another person wrote. “She’s TayGOD and the voodoo she brings along is enough to make grown men cry. Ik them broncos fan sobbing they couldn’t ruin chiefs streak.”