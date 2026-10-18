Chiefs’ Jaylon Moore Gets Unfortunate Medical Update After Big Hit

The Kansas City Chiefs got some tough news on Sunday when right tackle Jaylon Moore after getting dinged up at the end of the first half.

As a result, Moore was taken and evaluated for a concussion.

“The Chiefs say Jaylon Moore is being evaluated for a concussion.” Pete Sweeney wrote.

About an hour after the evaluation, it was the right tackle was ruled out for the rest of the game, per Nate Taylor.

“Jaylon Moore has been ruled out with a concussion.” Taylor posted on Sunday.

In his place, former New York Giants third round draft pick Josh Ezeudu has been playing at right tackle opposite AFC offensive rookie of the month Khalil Benson.

Jaylon Moore Has Had a Good Season in Kansas City So Far

Moore has had a solid season in his first year as a full-time starter in the NFL, despite signing a two-year $30 million contract with the organization back in March 2025.

The offensive line has been very solid in 2026, and whilst Pro Football Focus has them ranked as just the 22nd best unit in the league, the position group ranks 13th in pass-block-win-rate and 3rd in run-block-win-rate, per ESPN’s advanced stats.

The Chiefs’ offensive line has also conceded the 5th fewest sacks, and the offensive more broadly ranked second in the NFL in total offense heading into Week 6, averaging 412 total yards per game.