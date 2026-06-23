Chiefs’ $30 Million Starter in Danger of Losing Job to Undrafted Rookie: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs had myriad personnel needs entering the offseason, but to this point have yet to add a single asset to the offensive line. In fact, the team traded tackle Wanya Morris to the Atlanta Falcons one week ago, cutting its depth at the position and across the unit.

Thus, it is something of a surprise that a legitimate position battle for the starting right tackle spot has emerged ahead of training camp in July.

“Veteran Jaylon Moore — he was signed during the 2025 offseason to a two-year, $30 million contract — was considered the favorite to take over this spot entering summer workouts, but the Chiefs’ actions suggest they want him to earn it during training camp,” Jesse Newell of The Athletic reported on Monday, June 22.

“Chiefs coach Andy Reid spoke in May about second-year player Esa Pole rotating in with the first-team offense during practice,” Newell continued. “[Kansas City’s] coaches also seem high on 2026 undrafted free agent Kahlil Benson, who started at right tackle last season for the national champion Indiana Hoosiers.”

Jaylon Moore Fighting for Right Tackle Position After Khalil Benson Opens Eyes in 1st NFL Offseason

Benson on Monday earned the moniker of the Kansas City’s “biggest surprise player” of the offseason to this point, per Nate Taylor of ESPN.

“While quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to recover from his knee injury, the surprising player who has emerged the most is Benson, an undrafted rookie from Indiana who will be competing in training camp against veteran Jaylon Moore for the starting role,” Taylor wrote. “Benson shared repetitions with Moore during the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp.”

Moore, who will play the upcoming campaign at 29, was technically just a part-time starter in 2025 with Kansas City, earning six nods in the starting lineup across 15 games played.

He has appeared in 70 total contests over the course of his five-year NFL career and started 18 of those outings, 12 of which came across his first four years in the league as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

Patrick Mahomes on Pace for Week 1 Return to Chiefs’ Lineup

Figuring out the optimal offensive line in training camp is an even more crucial initiative than it would normally be for two reasons.

The first is Kansas City’s addition of running back Kenneth Walker III, last year’s Super Bowl MVP, who the Chiefs acquired to help turn among the least explosive offensive backfields in 25 years last season into one that can reasonably aid Mahomes in the production of yardage and points.

Secondly, and more importantly even than the team’s focus on a renewed and revamped run game, is that Mahomes appears to be tracking for a return in Week 1.

“He’s trending toward being fully cleared relatively soon, but I’d expect Kansas City to be judicious with him early in camp,” Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported of Mahomes on Monday. “Either way, he’s ahead of schedule, and that should set up for the Chiefs to have their three-time champion triggerman back in the saddle for Week 1 … at least, that’s the hope.”