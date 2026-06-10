Chiefs Rookie Stole the Show During Day 1 of Mandatory Minicamp

Day 1 of Kansas City Chiefs mandatory minicamp was a success on Tuesday.

All the stars — including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive tackle Chris Jones — reported and participated.

We also got a look at the Chiefs’ new free agent additions and 2026 rookie class. However, it was an undrafted free agent who made the play of the day.

UDFA WR Jeff Caldwell Made Big Impression During 1st Day of Kansas City Chiefs Mandatory Minicamp

Chiefs senior team reporter Matt McMullen reported that Caldwell made an impressive toe-tapping touchdown catch in the back of the endzone during 7-on-7 drills.

Unfortunately, a video of the play isn’t currently available. However, you can view this clip from 96.5 The Fan’s Mac Morey of how physically imposing Caldwell (No. 8) is.

The Chiefs quickly signed Caldwell at the conclusion of the draft. Many believed he would get drafted based off his athleticism alone. Caldwell recorded a rare perfect 10/10 RAS (Relative Athletic Score) during the NFL Combine, ranking second out of 3,926 receivers dating all the way back to 1987. The only one ahead of him? Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson.

Caldwell measures at 6-foot-5 and 216 pounds, and possesses blazing 4.3 40-yard dash speed. He posted a 1.48s 10-yard split during the NFL Scouting Combine, which bested Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy’s 1.49s. Caldwell also recorded a 42-inch vertical at the combine, and his 11-foot-2 broad jump led all other receivers.

He played three seasons as Lindenwood of the Ohio Valley Conference. He was dominant in 2024, catching 52 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. In 2025 he decided to transfer to Cincinnati (joining Chiefs’ fifth-rounder Allen) to play against higher tier competition. He finished the season with 32 receptions for 478 yards and six touchdowns.

Legendary NFL WR Endorses Jeff Caldwell

Ahead of the draft, former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Steve Smith stated that whoever ends up with Caldwell could get a steal.

“When I think about where Caldwell can go, I think he’s going to be a late-round guy, Day 3,” Smith said on his ’89’ podcast. “He reminds me of a late-round guy that you can develop, that no one sees coming, but the people who draft him knew exactly (what he can be) if they can get him in the building and work with him.”

Caldwell obviously went undrafted, but was a coveted UDFA. As exciting as his athletic traits are, Caldwell needs time to develop. He is an unpolished route runner, and has struggled with dropping passes. Fortunately, he will get to learn from Chad O’Shea, who Kansas City hired as its new wide receivers coach earlier in the offseason. O’Shea has an impressive and proven track record of getting the most out his receivers.

The Chiefs have a need for quality depth at wide receiver, both in the short and long-term. If Caldwell can develop into a legitimate threat at the NFL level, that would be huge for the offense returning to elite status. Most of K.C.’s receivers are on the smaller side, so it would be welcoming to see one of Caldwell’s size to emerge. With the question marks the Chiefs have at the position, it’s not out of the realm of possibilities that Caldwell earns a roster spot.