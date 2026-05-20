Former All-Pro Throws Shade at Rashee Rice and Chiefs

In what seems like an annual occurrence, the Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with off-the-field issues from one of their players.

Wide receiver Rashee Rice violated his probation from the multi-vehicle car crash case he was involved with back in 2024. He is now serving 30 days in jail, while also recovering from a clean-up surgical procedure in his knee that he underwent last week.

Rice’s original timeline to be recovered from surgery was two months, but that has become murky since he won’t be able to rehab while in jail. That could put him in question for training camp in late July. The Chiefs are now in an unenviable situation, as they were counting on Rice to be their top receiver in 2026.

Former Kansas City Chiefs OT Mitchell Schwartz Throws Shade at Rashee Rice and His Teammates

Schwartz played five seasons in Kansas City from 2016-2020. During that span he earned four All-Pro selections and won Super Bowl LIV. He also played 7,894 consecutive snaps that spanned across 121 games over eight seasons dating back to his time with the Cleveland Browns, who drafted Schwartz back in 2012.

Schwartz never shies away from giving his blunt opinions on the happenings with the Chiefs and around the NFL in general. When news broke about Rice’s situation, Schwartz took to X to throw a little shade his way.

“The absolute best rehab plan a week after surgery is being in jail for 30 days,” Schwartz wrote on X. “That’s what they always say.”

The absolute best rehab plan a week after surgery is being in jail for 30 days. That’s what they always say https://t.co/jkIN2KMbjR — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) May 19, 2026

Schwartz then responded to a fan that asked him what he believes Rice’s teammates think of him.

“I really don’t know,” Schwartz wrote. “I thought those free 4 shirts were absurd but they obviously liked him enough to attempt sticking up for him despite everything being self inflicted. So that would tell me they’re more cool with him than public perception. Which I guess isn’t hard but yea.”

The “Free 4” shirts that Schwartz referenced were worn by a few of Rice’s teammates during warmups before a Week 2 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles last season. Schwartz went on to mock the shirts again in another post.

“It’s too bad OTAs are ending a week early otherwise the guys could’ve broken out the “Free 4” t-shirts during practice on June 16th!!” Schwartz wrote. “Now that he’s, ya know, actually in jail for the bad things he did. What a missed opportunity.”

It’s too bad OTAs are ending a week early otherwise the guys could’ve broken out the “Free 4” t-shirts during practice on June 16th!! Now that he’s, ya know, actually in jail for the bad things he did. What a missed opportunity 🙁 https://t.co/Q3BqhYPnAS — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) May 19, 2026

Chiefs Can’t Count on Rashee Rice Moving Forward

It was a risky decision by the Chiefs to hope Rice would keep his nose clean and be someone they can count on in 2026. The only thing Kansas City did to address the receiver position during the offseason was select Cyrus Allen in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. While Rice is gone, however long that may be, its top two wideouts are Xavier Worthy and Tyquan Thornton.

While those guys are certainly talented, neither project to be a true No. 1 receiver. Rice being sidelined will present a golden opportunity for second-year player Jalen Royals, who basically redshirted his rookie season. Royals has drawn comparisons to Rice given their similar body types and yards after the catch abilities.

The entire receiver corps, along with tight end Travis Kelce, are now facing extra pressure. It’s still possible that Rice doesn’t end up missing any regular season action, but that can far from be assumed. The Chiefs could still add a veteran free agent, but they’re not likely to find anyone who can produce like Rice.