Chiefs HC Andy Reid Gives Update on ‘Heartbreaking’ Injury for Fan-Favorite TE

Late in the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, Chiefs tight end Jody Fortson was injured on an onside kick attempt by the Raiders. The training staff helped him make his way toward the sidelined, as Fortson could not put any weight on his right leg.

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid announced that Fortson had suffered a right knee injury, which would require further evaluation due determine the extent of the injury

Folks on social media that saw the injury occur couldn’t help but feel for Fortson, who has suffered a number of injuries while trying to make a name for himself in Kansas City.

“Poor Jody Fortson. Watching him go off the field is heartbreaking,” Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest wrote. “That kid has gone through so many bad-luck injuries. Looks like it could be another.”

“Jody Fortson did get hurt on the onside kick. Hate it for him. Injuries have robbed him of his full potential. Praying it’s nothing serious,” another person wrote.

“Somebody has voodoo on Jody Fortson career,” another person wrote. “My god I’ve never seen someone have such bad injury luck.”

Chiefs CB Nazeeh Johnson Suffered Concussion

Along with the update on Fortson, Big Red also shared that third-year cornerback Nazeeh Johnson suffered a concussion against the Raiders.

Johnson, who had been playing in place of injured starting CB Jaylen Watson in Week 8, suffered the concussion during the first half of the win and did not return to the game. Third-year cornerback Joshua Williams and rookie Christian Rolland-Wallace saw a larger snap share after Johnson left the game.