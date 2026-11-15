Is Josh Downs Playing Today? 5 Fast Facts About the Chiefs’ Newest Offensive Weapon

Josh Downs is a Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver who joined the team in a trade with the Indianapolis Colts ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The 25-year-old is expected to make his Chiefs debut against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 15. Kansas City acquired Downs to strengthen its receiving corps after inconsistent production from Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy. Not to mention the possibility of the rest of the season without Tyquan Thorton.

The former North Carolina standout brings three seasons of NFL experience and is known for his ability to create separation from defenders. With limited time to learn head coach Andy Reid’s offense, Downs could have a smaller role in his first game. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Josh Downs Is Expected to Make His Chiefs Debut Against the Falcons

Downs is expected to play Sunday, although his workload could be limited, mainly because he has spent only a few days learning Reid’s offensive system.

Downs could see opportunities on third downs and shorter passing plays, where his route-running ability is particularly effective.

The Chiefs will also be without running back Kenneth Walker III, who has been ruled out with a groin injury.

While Walker’s absence could lead to additional passing opportunities, Rice and Worthy are expected to continue handling a significant portion of the receiving workload.

2. Downs Spent His First 3 NFL Seasons With the Colts

Before joining Kansas City, Downs spent his entire professional career with Indianapolis.

He recorded 231 receptions for 2,494 yards and 12 touchdowns with the Colts.

His best season came in 2024, when he caught 72 passes for 803 yards and five touchdowns.

Downs appeared in at least 14 games in each of his first three NFL seasons, recording at least 55 receptions and 550 receiving yards each year.

Through nine games in 2026, the 5-foot-9 receiver had caught 33 passes for 354 yards and one touchdown.

3. Josh Downs Had One of His Best Games Against the Chiefs

Kansas City got a firsthand look at Downs’ abilities earlier this season.

During a Week 2 matchup at Arrowhead Stadium, Downs caught seven passes for 72 yards against the Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football.”

It was his most productive game of the season before the trade.

Six of his seven receptions resulted in first downs, helping Indianapolis move the chains against Kansas City’s defense.

Eight weeks later, Downs joined the same team he had faced in September.

He now has the chance to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes rather than play against the Chiefs.

4. He’s One of the NFL’s Best Receivers at Creating Separation

Downs has established himself as an effective route-runner, particularly against man-to-man coverage.

Fantasy Points Data ranked him third among NFL wide receivers in separation score this season, behind Garrett Wilson and Zay Flowers.

According to Pro Football Focus, Downs caught 11 of his 19 targets against man coverage for 126 yards and nine first downs.

He also recorded 10 receptions that converted third downs into first downs, ranking 12th in the NFL.

In his 2023 pre-draft evaluation for The Athletic, Dane Brugler (via the Chiefs Matt McMullen) described Downs as a “dynamic athlete with above-average agility” and praised his ability to find openings in defenses.

5. Josh Downs Comes From a Football Family

Downs entered the NFL as the No. 79 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Before joining Indianapolis, he played at North Carolina, where he set school single-season records with 101 receptions and 1,335 receiving yards in 2021.

He finished his college career with 202 catches and 2,483 receiving yards in just 23 starts.

Downs also has several family connections to professional football.

His younger brother, Caleb Downs, was selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Their uncle, Dre’ Bly, played 11 seasons in the NFL.