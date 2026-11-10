Chiefs’ New WR Josh Downs Drops Emphatic Reaction to Blockbuster Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs fulfilled what was easily their greatest need ahead of the NFL trade deadline by adding wide receiver Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts, and both sides appear equally thrilled about the move.

Downs took to social media on Tuesday, November 10 with a wordless, yet emphatic, reaction to joining two-time MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

Downs wanted Kansas City all along. https://t.co/CZKkcRbgHm — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) November 10, 2026

“Downs wanted Kansas City all along,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler captioned a repost on X of Downs’ video reaction to the news.

Chiefs Landed Former Colts Wide Receiver Josh Downs for Strong Price in Competitive Trade Market

The Chiefs have been interested in Downs ever since they began hunting upgrades at the wide receiver position earlier this season and ended up getting the fourth-year player for a reasonable price.

“Sources: The #Chiefs offered a 4th-round pick for Josh Downs more than a week ago, but Indy sat on it hoping for more. It never came,” Jordan Schultz reported. “Talks continued today, the offer changed slightly, and now it’s done.”

Sources: The #Chiefs offered a 4th-round pick for Josh Downs more than a week ago, but Indy sat on it hoping for more. It never came. Talks continued today, the offer changed slightly, and now it’s done. https://t.co/LdmrHAkNPX — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 10, 2026

Kansas City ended up sending the Colts a fifth-rounder in 2027 as well, which the Colts matched in swap format with a seventh-round selection heading back to the Chiefs.

Downs has logged 231 receptions for nearly 2,500 yards and 12 TDs across 56 games played (35 starts). He stands at five-feet, nine-inches tall and weighs 170 pounds and lacks game-breaking speed (4.48-second 40-yard dash at NFL Combine in 2023).

What Kansas City needed most was a deep threat to replace injured wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, and while Downs doesn’t fill that need, he is a playmaker from the slot who can do things with the football in his hands after the catch.

Chiefs Could Still Add Deep Threat Wide Receiver by Signing Tyreek Hill Out of Free Agency

The Chiefs still have an option to add a deep threat pass-catcher to the roster via free agency, which could come in the form of former Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill.

“On @PatMcAfeeShow Tyreek Hill’s agent @DrewJRosenhaus said Hill has not been medically cleared yet, but is expected to be medically cleared in a few weeks,” James Palmer of NFL on Prime reported via X Tuesday. “Any team that doesn’t land a WR could be potentially interested in Hill as a free agent as an option.”

Kansas City has already been in contact with Hill earlier this season, and a recent hamstring injury to wideout Xavier Worthy in last weekend’s win over the New York Jets could increase the Chiefs’ interest in acquiring Hill moving forward.

However, Thornton could be back by the end of the regular season, and Hill brings both injury concerns and off-field baggage with him wherever he goes, which might sway Kansas City from reuniting with the eight-time Pro Bowler after he served as a key piece of Mahomes’ and head coach Andy Reid’s first championship team.