Chiefs Get Major Tyreek Hill Update Amid Trade Hunt for WR

The Kansas City Chiefs are working diligently to add talent to the wide receiver room before the NFL trade deadline window closes on Tuesday afternoon, November 10, but the franchise got some relevant news from the free agent market regarding Tyreek Hill that could impact how it proceeds in the hours to come.

Kansas City has looked into reuniting with the future Hall of Fame pass-catcher this season, though his health concerns stemming from an injury early in the 2025 campaign, as well as off-field domestic issues that resulted in a $500,000 civil judgement in favor of his estranged wife Keeta Vaccaro, have left Hill’s future with the Chiefs in question.

Drew Rosenhaus, Hill’s agent, spoke about his client’s current status during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday.

“On @PatMcAfeeShow Tyreek Hill’s agent @DrewJRosenhaus said Hill has not been medically cleared yet, but is expected to be medically cleared in a few weeks,” James Palmer of NFL on Prime reported via X. “Any team that doesn’t land a WR could be potentially interested in Hill as a free agent as an option.”

Chiefs Won’t Acquire Brian Thomas Jr. at Trade Deadline

While hypothetically any team could be interested in Hill, there has been little buzz around the eight-time Pro Bowler landing anywhere except Kansas City.

The Chiefs are in a position now where they may need to add a pass-catcher at the deadline and still take a swing on Hill once he’s ready to get back onto the field.

Kansas City’s top priority has been Brian Thomas Jr. stretching back to last offseason, per a report from Ian Rapoport of ESPN on Monday. However, the Jacksonville Jaguars confirmed on Tuesday the narrative they have been pushing for weeks — that the third-year pass-catcher is not for sale at this time.

“The Jaguars have had teams call about Thomas, but they have told those teams they aren’t interested in dealing the 2024 first-round pick and he remains part of their offensive plans moving forward, the sources said,” wrote Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

Chiefs Can Pivot From Brian Thomas Jr. to Josh Downs, Adonai Mitchell

Kansas City needs a deep threat to replace the injured Tyquan Thornton, which is perhaps a role Hill can fill. However, his injury concerns render that outcome far from any sort of guarantee, as Hill is now in his early 30s and was slowing already down before blowing out his left knee more than a year ago.

But assuming the Chiefs are willing to bet on Hill functioning in that role, and assuming they plan to take a chance on him — both significant assumptions at this point — Kansas City can focus on a different type of wide receiver at the deadline.

The most likely candidate is Josh Downs of the Indianapolis Colts, an undersized player who works mostly out of the slot but is good at creating separation and making plays after the catch. He is in his final year in Indy, has asked for a trade and the Colts are confirmed sellers.

Another, potentially better, option is Adonai Mitchell of the New York Jets (2-7). The Jets have little reason not to sell in the coming hours given the state of their season, and Mitchell has both the size and long speed to potentially serve as a No. 1 option for the Chiefs.

He has not proven himself consistently capable of being that player, though Mitchell has flashed elite potential across the best handful of games over his three-year career.