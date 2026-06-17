Chiefs 2nd-Year Player Predicted to ‘Put It All Together’ in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs received mixed results from their 2025 draft picks last season.

None of them made a huge impact, but several flashed promising potential. Injuries also ran rampant throughout much of the draft class. Each of them will have the opportunity to bounce back strong in 2026 and establish themselves as key parts of the Chiefs’ roster.

LT Josh Simmons Named Kansas City Chiefs’ Most Important 2nd-Year Player

Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report recently named each NFL team’s most important Year 2 player for the 2026 season. Here is why he landed on Simmons for the Chiefs:

“Injuries and an undisclosed extended absence caused the first-round pick to miss the majority of his rookie season. Now, Simmons has apparently trimmed down significantly ahead of what might be a make-or-break year for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The man charged with protecting Mahomes’ blind side will be a critical factor in how it all plays out in 2026.”

While Gagnon is right about Simmons’ development being crucial to Mahomes’ — and Kansas City’s offense as a whole — success, there really isn’t a make-or-beak situation here. Even if Simmons goes through some struggles, the Chiefs aren’t going to give up on him. Nobody will be surprised if 2026 is a transition year for K.C.

There is plenty of reason for optimism with Simmons. He played very well in the eight games he started as a rookie last season, and has all the makings of a franchise left tackle. Staying healthy will likely be his biggest hurdle. A torn patellar tendon injury cost Simmons most of his senior year at Ohio State, and he missed five games for the Chiefs in 2025 with a fractured left wrist.

Simmons Could Establish Himself as a Top LT in 2026

Simmons also missed four games due to a personal family matter last season, which we really don’t know the specifics of. There hasn’t been any indication that there is more to the issue that could impact his status moving forward. As Gagnon alluded to, Simmons appears to be in much better shape than he was as a rookie.

Simmons told the media following mandatory minicamp that he has been able to focus on working out and improving his game since he doesn’t have to rehab from an injury like he did this time last year.

“I’m not in the training room, I can actually get on the field and in the film room,” Simmons said. “I can pick at that more than just being in the training room.”

Simmons is leaner than he was in 2025, but just as strong. He also plans to put a little more weight on before the start of the season.

“It was kind of a side effect of working out every day,” Simmons said. “Just trying to get more strong. I’m around 85 or 90 (285 or 290 pounds). I want to be 3-flat (300 pounds) when I take the first snap.”

Simmons and third-year guard Kingsley Suamataia will anchor the left side of K.C.’s offensive line. If the duo play well again in 2026, they could be fixtures together long-term.