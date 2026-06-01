2 Chiefs Predicted to Have Breakout Seasons in 2026

The Kansas City Chiefs need several young players to step up in 2026.

They are going though a bit of a youth movement after things fell apart in 2025. The Chiefs are banking on guys to develop quickly and establish themselves as key pieces of their roster. We got a glimpse of some of those guys last season.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyquan Thornton named breakout candidate in 2026

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently named potential breakout players for each NFL team during the 2026 season. Here is why he chose Thornton for Kansas City:

“While Thornton wasn’t particularly reliable in 2025, he showed a tremendous ceiling as a deep threat. He caught just 19 of 37 targets but averaged an impressive 23.1 yards per reception. A 2022 second-round pick of the New England Patriots, Thornton spent part of 2024 on Kansas City’s practice squad. He first got on the field with the Chiefs in 2025 and immediately had a career-best campaign. Don’t be shocked if Year 3 brings another jump.”

Thornton quickly became a fan favorite during training camp last summer with his blazing speed and big play ability. He was easily the Chiefs’ top deep threat in 2025, averaging a whopping 23.1 yards per reception.

Thornton was a huge part of the offense throughout the first five games of the season, but they puzzlingly reduced his role when Rashee Rice returned from suspension. From Week 6 on, Thornton caught just six passes for 166 yards.

Knox also believes the Chiefs’ most important position battle this offseason will be at wide receiver, giving even more reason to believe Thornton could take another step forward in 2026.

“While Mahomes’ recovery timeline is still somewhat uncertain, things are even murkier at wide receiver. Rashee Rice was practically Kansas City’s only dependable wideout in 2025, and he’s recovering from knee surgery while serving a 30-day jail term tied to a probation violation. Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, Jalen Royals, Nikko Remigio, and rookie Cyrus Allen will all be competing for roles in camp, and the Chiefs may look to add more to the position.”

CB Nohl Williams Also Predicted for Breakout 2026 Season

Here is what Knox had to say about Williams also stepping his game up this upcoming season:

“Fans should also expect a jump from cornerback Nohl Williams. The 2025 third-round pick showed promise as a rookie, allowing an opposing passer rating of 82.9 across 17 games with five starts. He’s looking at an expanded role now that Jaylen Watson and Trent McDuffie are out.”

On 457 defensive snaps played as a rookie in 2025, Williams recorded 48 total tackles (four for loss), seven passes defensed, and one sack. Many fans were frustrated that he wasn’t playing more early on in the season. He eventually did when Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson were placed on season-ending injured reserve, starting the final four games.

Williams is now expected to step into a starting role with McDuffie and Watson gone. He will pair with rookie Mansoor Delane as the top two outside cornerbacks, with Kader Kohou, Jadon Canady, and Chris Roland-Wallace competing for the nickel role.