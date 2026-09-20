Former Chief Makes Ominous Prediction About Josh Simmons’ Future

Josh Simmons‘ back injury has kept him off the field for a month, and former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz doesn’t expect a quick return.

Simmons, the Chiefs’ 2025 first-round pick, will miss his second straight game when Kansas City hosts the Indianapolis Colts on “Sunday Night Football.” The left tackle has been dealing with a back injury and recently received a second opinion from a specialist.

Chiefs Digest’s Matt Derrick noted on X Friday that Simmons had officially reached one month since the injury first forced him to miss practice. Head coach Andy Reid also acknowledged that the Chiefs still don’t have a timeline for Simmons to return.

“Friday marks one month since a back issue caused Josh Simmons to miss his first practice, and it’s been two weeks since he received a second opinion,” Derrick wrote. “Andy Reid said today there is no timeline for his return, and the medical staff will ‘go back and reevaluate it.’”

Schwartz shared Derrick’s post and offered a concerning prediction about the second-year tackle.

“No inside info on this. Just my feeling,” Schwartz wrote. “I have doubts Simmons plays much this season. Not sure how you can think otherwise at the moment.”

Josh Simmons Remains Week-to-Week With No Return Timeline

No inside info on this. Just my feeling. I have doubts Simmons plays much this season. Not sure how you can think otherwise at the moment. https://t.co/gd91FxQWTN — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) September 18, 2026

Simmons has been described as “week-to-week” because of the back injury. He remains at the Chiefs’ facility on a daily basis, where he is receiving treatment and attending meetings.

Kansas City has not placed Simmons on injured reserve. An IR designation would require him to miss at least four games.

Reid said Friday that Simmons was feeling better, but the Chiefs aren’t ready to put a date on his return.

“He’s at that two-week mark now, so they’ll go back and reevaluate it,” Reid said. “I know he’s feeling better than what he was. As far as good enough to play, we’ll see.”

The uncertainty means Simmons could remain sidelined beyond the Colts game. Kansas City travels to Miami in Week 3 before facing the Las Vegas Raiders on the road in Week 4.

Undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson has stepped into the starting lineup in Simmons’ place. Benson played all 69 offensive snaps in Kansas City’s season-opening victory over the Denver Broncos and is expected to start again against Indianapolis.

Josh Simmons’ Absence Brings Back Questions About His Future With Chiefs

The latest absence has also renewed discussion about Simmons’ rookie season.

Simmons was away from the Chiefs for 22 days in 2025 because of what the team described as a “family situation.” His current absence is related to his back injury, and the Chiefs have given no indication the two situations are connected.

Still, Simmons’ extended absence has led to questions from some analysts and fans about his long-term future at left tackle.

Analyst Bobby Burack argued on X that Kansas City should begin looking for another long-term option.

“The Chiefs need to find a new long-term LT. Simmons is not it,” Burack wrote. “Whether it’s his fault or not, he’s not cut out to be a professional football player, which most teams acknowledged during the draft.”