Former Chief Mitchell Schwartz Shares Personal Insight as Josh Simmons Mystery Grows

Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz is offering some perspective as questions continue to surround Josh Simmons‘ absence.

Simmons is expected to miss the Chiefs’ Week 2 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts because of a back injury. The projected starting left tackle missed practice again Friday and has been away from the portions of practice open to reporters.

His absence from the sideline during Kansas City’s season-opening win over the Denver Broncos also raised questions among fans.

Schwartz, who dealt with his own back problems during his playing career, said neither situation is necessarily unusual for an injured player.

“I don’t know anything about the Josh situation you all don’t,” Schwartz wrote on X before explaining what could be happening behind the scenes.

Mitchell Schwartz Explains Why Josh Simmons’ Absences Aren’t Unusual

Schwartz spent five seasons with Kansas City and earned multiple All-Pro honors during his NFL career. He pointed to his own experience while explaining why Simmons may not have been visible during games and practices.

“Not being on the sidelines during the game is normal for an injured player depending on the circumstances,” Schwartz wrote. “I wasn’t on the sidelines when I had my back injury. You know what sucks when your back hurts? Standing for 4 hours.”

Schwartz also addressed questions about Simmons not being seen at practice.

“Not being at practice doesn’t mean you’re gone from the building,” he continued. “You’re likely in the back with a trainer doing rehab and working out. I wish we had more info and any sort of actual timeline too but those two things are very normal and standard practice for injuries, especially a back injury.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid hasn’t provided a firm timeline for Simmons’ return. On Friday, he indicated the offensive lineman and safety Chamarri Conner are expected to sit out against Indianapolis.

“As far as injuries go, still Chamarri and then Josh,” Reid said. “Most likely, they will be listed as out. Delane practiced today. Chris Jones did a little bit today, too. He’ll be OK there.”

Defensive tackle Chris Jones has been dealing with a calf issue, while rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane has a shoulder injury. Both returned to practice and are expected to play.

Schwartz Pushes Back on Josh Simmons Back Injury Claim

That's wrong. I had back surgery in college and had a pretty lengthy and healthy NFL career. Since we have no idea what his back injury is there's no way to know if it's the type of thing that would linger over time or be a one and done situation. https://t.co/9bd4R8F88b — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) September 19, 2026

Schwartz also responded after an X user suggested that players Simmons’ size generally struggle to overcome back problems until after their playing careers.

“That’s wrong,” Schwartz replied. “I had back surgery in college and had a pretty lengthy and healthy NFL career. Since we have no idea what his back injury is there’s no way to know if it’s the type of thing that would linger over time or be a one and done situation.”

Simmons, Kansas City’s 2025 first-round pick, has missed multiple games since entering the NFL.

For now, the Chiefs are expected to continue with undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson at left tackle.

Benson started Kansas City’s 31-10 victory over Denver and posted a 78.6 PFN OL Impact score in his NFL debut. He is expected to remain in the lineup while the Chiefs wait for Simmons to return.

Kansas City hosts the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium on “Sunday Night Football.”