Chiefs Josh Simmons’ ‘Personal’ Reason For Practice Absence Finally Revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs finally placed offensive tackle Josh Simmons on injured reserve Thursday morning, but the decision left a lingering question — what was the “personal” reason that caused Simmons to be absent from Wednesday’s team practice, as the Chiefs prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks on NBC’s Sunday Night Football?

While the Chiefs have previously chosen to keep Simmons’ personal reasons for missing team activities private, on Thursday they revealed why the 2025 first-round draft pick did not take part in Wednesday’s practice, when he was listed as “back/NIR (personal)” on the day’s injury report.

The Chiefs revealed Thursday that he used the day to consult his family before agreeing to move to injured reserve.

Head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder, the Chiefs’ vice president of sports medicine and performance, laid out the sequence for reporters.

“He took the day off to get with his people,” Burkholder said, as quoted by Arrowhead Pride on Thursday.

The Chiefs placed Simmons on injured reserve after that conversation.

“Josh worked his tail off. He worked diligently with my staff every day,” Burkholder said, according to Arrowhead Pride. The team believes the 23-year-old needs more time to regain full function in his back.

Josh Simmons’ Personal Reasons Explained

Wednesday’s injury report listed Simmons for both a back injury and “personal” reasons, a designation that had not appeared on his status before, according to KCTV5 reporter Marleah Campbell. The team supplied no further detail at the time.

Head coach Andy Reid said Monday that Simmons “is still probably going to be ramping up as we go,” KCTV5 reported. Simmons had practiced on a limited basis in three sessions the previous week, his first work since he was sidelined Aug. 18.

Burkholder said the rehab stalled at the final stage.

“We feel that he’s plateaued in the rehab process as he’s trying to get to the final steps of recovery with return to competition,” Burkholder said during a Thursday media session.

Surgery is not part of the plan.

“It was higher up than what we see in most of our offensive linemen,” Burkholder said of the MRI, according to ClutchPoints.

Practice absences for personal matters are handled individually around the NFL. Brian Flores, then coach of the Miami Dolphins, said so in 2020 when quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick missed a session.

“When you are dealing with personal matters, it’s case by case,” Flores said at that time, as quoted by NFL.com.

The Chiefs’ explanation differed in one respect. Kansas City tied the personal designation directly to a decision about Simmons’ recovery.

Josh Simmons’ Career Background and Games Played

Simmons grew up in San Diego, prepped at Madison High School before moving to Helix, and ranked as a consensus four-star prospect, according to Ohio State Buckeyes roster profile. He redshirted at San Diego State in 2021 and started all 13 games at right tackle in 2022. He then started all 13 games at left tackle for Ohio State in 2023.

Simmons earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition through six games in 2024. A torn patellar tendon ended his season against Oregon, according to Fox 4 Kansas City‘s digital report.

Kansas City selected him 32nd overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to TSN‘s report on the move.

He started the Chiefs’ first five games as a rookie. Kansas City then listed him as questionable for a Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions with the notation “Not Injury Related—Personal,” according to Bleacher Report.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported he was dealing with a family matter back home in California. Simmons missed four games before returning to the team Nov. 3, but the “family matter” was never revealed.

A dislocated and fractured wrist suffered against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving ended his rookie season.

“Josh Simmons ended up having surgery on that wrist for a fracture and a dislocation,” Reid said, according to Field Level Media.

Simmons finished 2025 with eight games played and eight starts. He has now missed the start of 2026 with the disc injury. KCTV5 reported he has appeared in only eight of the 22 games the Chiefs have played since drafting him, and all eight came last season.

Khalil Benson remains the Chiefs’ starting left tackle, and Simmons can return as soon as Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals, according to The Sporting News.