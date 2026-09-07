Chiefs Insider Shares Opinion on Josh Simmons’ Week 1 Status

Offensive tackle Josh Simmons has taken center stage for the Kansas City Chiefs over the past week.

Simmons sustained a back injury several weeks ago, which cost him the final two preseason games. He did not participate in either practice the Chiefs held last week, which upped the concern for his Week 1 availability against the Denver Broncos.

Kansas City Chiefs Insider ‘Not Confident’ Josh Simmons Will Play Week 1

Pete Sweeney of the Kansas City Star appeared on Sports Radio 810 WHB Monday Morning, stating that while it’s not impossible that Simmons suits up against the Broncos, the chances aren’t looking great.

“Am I confident that he plays week 1? No,” Sweeney said. “At this stage, I don’t think he will, but it isn’t ruled out. I think that at least on the moves the Chiefs have made they at least think he’ll be back by Week 3, or you would put that player on IR. And so based upon what we’ve seen, I think it’ll be Kahlil Benson at left tackle and Jaylon Moore at right tackle. Obviously it isn’t ideal, but in this particular one, I’d be surprised if Simmons started Week 1. Of course, I could be proven wrong, too, right? I just think that’s where the Chiefs are at this stage.”

Being without Simmons against Denver would be a huge blow. The Broncos’ defense is among the best in the NFL, posting a league-high 68 sacks in 2025. Simmons missing Week 1 would also be very concerning for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who will play his first game since sustaining a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee last season.

Kahlil Benson, Jaylon Moore Carry Big Question Marks Entering 2026

Neither Benson or Moore inspire a ton of confidence as replacements for Simmons. The two battled it out for the starting right tackle job throughout training camp and preseason, and have also seen action at left tackle during Simmons’ absence.

Because of Simmons’ injury, we never got a clear answer as to who would start at RT between Benson and Moore. If Simmons is out Week 1, however, it won’t matter. Benson mostly played LT during his collegiate career, but is an undrafted free agent making his NFL debut. He also struggled in pass protection throughout the preseason.

Moore had his struggles during preseason as well, particularly at LT. However, he held up well during the four games Simmons missed last season due to a personal matter. Moore seems like the safer option between him and Benson, but the Chiefs may be concerned about the lack of experience Benson has on the right side.