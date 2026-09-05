Chiefs Get Another Concerning Update on Josh Simmons

The Kansas City Chiefs are off for the weekend before hitting the practice field again on Monday.

They held two practices this past week, which coach Andy Reid described as training camp-like. Starting left tackle Josh Simmons did not participate in either of them as he continues to recover from a back injury he sustained a few weeks ago.

Kansas City Chiefs Legend Tim Grunhard Provides Concerning Update on Josh Simmons’ Week 1 Availability

Chiefs Hall of Fame center Tim Grunhard, who is currently a radio host for Sports Radio 810 WHB, recently reported that Kansas City’s practices this week were “tough” and “physical” — and that everyone came out unharmed. Unfortunately, Grunhard also said that Simmons isn’t trending well to play in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos.

There has been growing concern not only over Simmons playing in Week 1, but missing significant time. Grunhard is well connect to the Chiefs, and knows what it’s like to play injured as an offensive lineman. It would be a huge blow if Simmons misses any time at all, especially considered many believed he could have a breakout season in 2026 after his rookie year was derailed by injuries and a personal matter.

Chiefs’ options if Josh Simmons misses Week 1

It stands to reason to believe veteran Jaylon Moore would be the next man up in place of Simmons. Moore started for Simmons during his four-game personal absence last season. He has been battling rookie Khalil Benson for the starting right tackle role throughout training camp and preseason.

Benson has taken some reps at left tackle during the preseason and can’t fully be ruled out as the one who replaces Simmons. However, it’s difficult to imagine the Chiefs plugging in an undrafted free agent at left tackle to protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ blindside — especially with Mahomes coming off a torn ACL and LCL.

The only other true offensive tackle on the roster is Diego Pounds. Kansas City just acquired Pounds in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens one week ago. Although he’s in shape physically after playing with Baltimore during preseason, he’s likely nowhere near where he needs to be mentally with the Chiefs’ playbook. If K.C. gets really desperate, it could kick left guard Kingsley Suamataia over to left tackle as he has experience at the position from his rookie year.