Chiefs to Give 3rd-Round Pick Shot at Starting Role vs. Falcons

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped their final practice of the week on Friday ahead on their road matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10.

Kansas City is dealing with a few key injuries that could impact Sunday’s game. The headliner is running back Kenneth Walker III, who is questionable to play after sustaining a groin injury. Of course, when injuries occur, it provides an opportunity for someone else to step up.

Joshua Ezeudu Will Start in Place of Jaylon Moore for Kansas City Chiefs vs. Falcons

Starting right tackle Jaylon Moore sustained an ankle injury during last week’s win over the New York Jets. He has been ruled out against Atlanta after not participating in any practices this week. Getting the start in his place will be Joshua Ezeudu, who the Chiefs acquired in a trade with the New York Giants back in August.

Ezeudu was a third-round draft pick by the Giants in 2022. He appeared in 16 games for New York during his four-year tenure, starting 10. A calf injury cost him the entire 2025 season. Ezeudu started for Moore in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks. While speaking to the media on Friday, coach Andy Reid gave Ezeudu a big vote of confidence.

“We feel comfortable with him in there,” Reid said. “He did a nice job for us last week, and the other times that he’s had to fill in.”

Chiefs’ Final Week 10 Injury Report

Here is the final injury report for Kansas City’s matchup against the Falcons:

RT Jaylon Moore- Out (Ankle)

DT Peter Woods- Out (Neck)

DT Omarr Norman-Lott- Out (Knee)

RB Kenneth Walker III- Questionable (Groin)

RB Jayden Ott- Questionable (Hamstring)

CB Mansoor Delane- Questionable (Shoulder)

WR Xavier Worthy- No Designation (Hamstring)

QB Justin Fields- No Designation (Neck)

LB Jeffrey Bassa- No Designation (Hand)

S Jaden Hicks- No Designation (Shoulder)

TE Travis Kelce- No Designation (Ankle)

QB Patrick Mahomes- No Designation (Knee, Elbow)

WR Rashee Rice- No Designation (Knee)

Like Moore, Woods also missed the entire week of practice. He injured his neck back in Week 8 against the Denver Broncos, which Reid has called a “stinger.” Delane has also missed the last two games with a shoulder injury that has plagued him since OTAs.

Worthy made rapid progress after hurting his hamstring against the Jets last week and is good to go against Atlanta. The same can be said for Mahomes’ elbow injury, which gave the Chiefs a scare last week. Norman-Lott continues to ramp up toward making his season debut, possibly as soon as next week.