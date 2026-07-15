NFL Sends Message to Ex-Chiefs WR Juju Smith-Schuster After Personal News

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering the 2026 campaign with a chip on their shoulder. For the first time in the Patrick Mahomes era, the Chiefs missed the playoffs last year, resulting in folks everywhere counting them out ahead of the new season. That understandably has not gone over too well with Kansas City, which led to a rather aggressive offseason for the front office.

One of the biggest goals for the Chiefs involved adding more playmakers for Mahomes to work with on offense. While the team signed Kenneth Walker III to fill in at running back, the wide receiver position could still use some help after losing guys like JuJu Smith-Schuster. Now with the New York Giants, Smith-Schuster received a message from the NFL after an important development took place in his personal life.

NFL Congratulates JuJu Smith-Schuster on Getting Married

Smith-Schuster began his career in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers after getting selected in the second round of the 2017 draft. Initially, Smith-Schuster worked alongside Antonio Brown in the Steelers’ passing attack, and they quickly became a top-tier wide receiver duo. In 2018, Smith-Schuster earned the lone Pro Bowl selection of his career after he caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ever since Brown forced his way out of Pittsburgh, though, Smith-Schuster has struggled to maintain a similar level of production. After spending five years with the Steelers, Smith-Schuster played for the Chiefs in two different stints, while also latching on with the New England Patriots for one year. K.C. opted to move on from him this offseason, though, as it will instead rely on Tyquan Thornton to be its new No. 3 wide receiver.

That led Smith-Schuster to sign with the Giants, where he will join John Harbaugh’s new-look team. Ahead of the 2026 campaign, though, a big off-field development took place in Smith-Schuster’s life, as he recently got married to his girlfriend, Laura Kruk. With Smith-Schuster and Kruk recently tying the knot, the NFL took a second to congratulate the newlyweds on social media.

“Congratulations to JuJu and Laura Kruk on tying the knot 💙,” the NFL wrote in a post on Instagram alongside pictures from their wedding.

Chiefs Taking a Risk by Moving on from JuJu Smith-Schuster

Kansas City knew it needed to upgrade its offense this offseason, but it is largely running it back with the same group as last year (aside from the addition of Walker). Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy have both struggled to stay on the field early in their careers, and turning to Thornton, who has also dealt with his fair share of injury woes, is a risk in its own right, too.

Smith-Schuster isn’t the Pro Bowl-caliber player he once was, but he was a reliable secondary option for Mahomes in the passing game. The Chiefs feel strongly about their aforementioned wide receiver trio, but if they struggle to stay on the field, there isn’t really a guy like Smith-Schuster waiting in the wings to step up if needed, which could present the team some problems once again this upcoming year.